ETV Bharat / sports

Karnataka DCM Says Demanding IPL Tickets Is The Right Of MLAs

Further, he said that the Karnataka government gave permission to conduct IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium despite facing many difficulties and pressure.

"MLAs have the right to demand IPL tickets.. because they are part of the system and the government. Today, I will talk to the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) President and others to ensure our MLAs are accommodated. I am at it," Shivakumar told reporters.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday strongly defended MLAs seeking Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets, saying they have the right to make such a demand.

Reacting to Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's criticism of the MLAs' demand, Shivakumar bluntly asked Surya to give his advice to BJP members. "Let Surya give his gyan (knowledge) to BJP members and not to me," he said.

On Thursday, MLAs cutting across party lines demanded in the Assembly that each MLA must be given four to five tickets for IPL matches to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Joining the chorus, Assembly Speaker U T Khader even directed Shivakumar to ensure that the MLAs' demand is fulfilled.

Objecting to the demand, Tejasvi Surya said in his X post that the MLAs' demand exposed the VIP mindset that sees public offices as entitlement.

"Had the MLAs spent time in the Vidhana Soudha discussing safety and security preparedness for IPL fans, it would have upheld the dignity of the house. Instead, we saw MLAs pleading and even threatening for free tickets. This is not just poor priority. It exposes a deeper problem - a VIP mindset that sees public offices as entitlement," he said

Further, he asked why any sports body should owe MLAs anything. "Why should elected representatives expect privileges denied to ordinary citizens? Public office is not a privilege; it is a responsibility," he added.