ETV Bharat / sports

Karnataka Cricketer Dies Of Heart Attack After Collapsing On Pitch

Akshay, who had come into the field for Sapphire Cricket Club in a match against Bharat Cricket Club, had bowled 4 overs. He was then fielding at slip. At this time, he felt very unwell, walked off the field, and rested near the pavilion. He had been sitting after drinking water and eating a banana when he suddenly collapsed. His teammates and staff on the field immediately tried to take him to the hospital, but it is learnt that he died on the way. His body has been shifted to East Point Hospital in Avalahalli.

Bengaluru: Cricketer Santebenneur Lokesh Akshay (S.L. Akshay), aged 39, died of a heart attack during a Karnataka State Cricket Association league match. Akshay, a former first-class cricketer from Karnataka and a member of the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy-winning team, was playing a third division league match at the SLS Cricket Ground in Bommasandra, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Hailing from Shivamogga, Akshay was a fast bowler. He was a member of the state team in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season and played 6 first-class, 3 List-A (One-Day) and 9 T-20 matches for Karnataka. He took a total of 32 wickets in his career. He last played for Karnataka in the 2012-13 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He represented Bijapur Bulls in the Karnataka Premier League tournament and played his last professional match against Ballari Tuskers in 2019.

Akshay, who also served as the coach of the Karnataka Under-19 team, played a key role in developing many young cricket talents in the state. Many former and current cricketers, including the Karnataka State Cricket Association, have expressed deep condolences over the untimely demise of Akshay, a talented player and coach who was always smiling on the field.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh offered condolences on his 'X' handle.

"Terrible, terrible news for the cricket community. SL Akshay, 39, a fast bowler, whom I saw from close quarters during his U19 days, has passed away today while playing a division match. Just don’t have words to express my grief. A soft-spoken guy who played for Karnataka in 2011/12 with decent success is no more. RIP Akshay," he wrote in his post.