New Zealand Batting Great Kane Williamson Retires From T20 Internationals

New Zealand's Kane Williamson bats during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on October 29, 2025. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals on Sunday, saying the team needed "clarity" ahead of next year's World Cup.

Williamson will depart the shortest format as his country's second-highest run-scorer, tallying 2,575 runs from 93 matches, including 18 half-centuries, at an average of 33.4. He captained New Zealand to the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup - where he scored 85 in a losing cause against Australia - and to semi-final appearances in 2016 and 2022.

Williamson relinquished the captaincy in both white ball formats when signing a "casual" contract with NZ Cricket, allowing him to pick and choose his availability. Last week, the 35-year-old confirmed he would be cutting back on his international commitments to focus more time on his young family and playing in professional white ball leagues.

"It's the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup," Williamson said in a statement. "There's so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup."

Williamson will miss the home T20 series against the West Indies starting on Wednesday and has also made himself unavailable for the subsequent ODI series. However, he will be available for three Tests against the tourists in December, where he will look to add to his New Zealand-record 9276 runs in the longest format.

The BLACKCAPS all-time leading run-scorer said he was open minded about his ODI and Test future, with his immediate focus preparing for the three Test series against West Indies, which starts in Christchurch on December 2.

“I’ve got such deep care for this team,” he said. “The BLACKCAPS is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for. It’s a journey and a pursuit, and that’s what I love about the international game and this environment.

“I’ll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob and NZC who have given me a huge amount of support throughout.”