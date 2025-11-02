New Zealand Batting Great Kane Williamson Retires From T20 Internationals
Williamson said in a statement that it gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 6:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals on Sunday, saying the team needed "clarity" ahead of next year's World Cup.
Williamson will depart the shortest format as his country's second-highest run-scorer, tallying 2,575 runs from 93 matches, including 18 half-centuries, at an average of 33.4. He captained New Zealand to the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup - where he scored 85 in a losing cause against Australia - and to semi-final appearances in 2016 and 2022.
Williamson relinquished the captaincy in both white ball formats when signing a "casual" contract with NZ Cricket, allowing him to pick and choose his availability. Last week, the 35-year-old confirmed he would be cutting back on his international commitments to focus more time on his young family and playing in professional white ball leagues.
Kane Williamson has called time on his 93-game T20 International career.
Thank you for everything you gave the team in the shortest format 🖤🤍
Full story at https://t.co/itPtNwMPLK
📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/wzXz6MuWOF
"It's the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup," Williamson said in a statement. "There's so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup."
Williamson will miss the home T20 series against the West Indies starting on Wednesday and has also made himself unavailable for the subsequent ODI series. However, he will be available for three Tests against the tourists in December, where he will look to add to his New Zealand-record 9276 runs in the longest format.
The BLACKCAPS all-time leading run-scorer said he was open minded about his ODI and Test future, with his immediate focus preparing for the three Test series against West Indies, which starts in Christchurch on December 2.
“I’ve got such deep care for this team,” he said. “The BLACKCAPS is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for. It’s a journey and a pursuit, and that’s what I love about the international game and this environment.
“I’ll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob and NZC who have given me a huge amount of support throughout.”
NZC CEO Scott Weenink said he respected Williamson’s decision and saluted his contributions to the T20 team.
“Kane’s performances as a player and his service as captain of the T20 side have been nothing short of immense,” he said.
“His runs in all conditions around the world reflect the world class batsman that he is and are equally matched by the influence of his leadership on and off the field.
“His knock of 85 in the T20 World Cup final was one of the more special T20I innings played by a New Zealander, albeit in a losing course. “The T20 team experienced great consistency and success under Kane’s watch and he certainly leaves the team in good health.”
Weenink said Williamson had earned the right to decide how he finished his ODI and Test careers.
“We’ve made it clear to Kane he has our full support as he reaches the back end of his illustrious career,” he said.
“We would, of course, love to see him play for as long as possible, but there’s no doubt whenever he does decide to finally call time - he will go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket.
“With Kane committed to play the West Indies Test series in December, I’d encourage all Kiwis to take the opportunity to get out and witness one of our greatest ever cricketers play.”
Williamson will continue to play T20 franchise cricket.
