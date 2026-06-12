ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand Great Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Hyderabad: Former New Zealand captain and their most consistent run-scorer, Kane Williamson, has retired from international cricket, immediately signing off from the sport. With his announcement, Williamson drew curtains on his 16-year international career, which has included 378 appearances for the national side. By setting multiple batting records, he earned the respect of the cricketing fraternity.

The 35-year-old signed off from international cricket as New Zealand’s leading run-scorer by accumulating 19,346 runs, including 48 hundreds and six double centuries. Alongside his consistency with the bat, Williamson was also known for his captaincy and leadership style. He led the New Zealand side during 2016-2024, during which the team reached two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand. Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms,” he said as quoted by New Zealand Cricket.