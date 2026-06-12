New Zealand Great Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Kane Williamson signed off from international cricket as New Zealand’s all-time leading international run-scorer with a tally of 19,346 runs.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former New Zealand captain and their most consistent run-scorer, Kane Williamson, has retired from international cricket, immediately signing off from the sport. With his announcement, Williamson drew curtains on his 16-year international career, which has included 378 appearances for the national side. By setting multiple batting records, he earned the respect of the cricketing fraternity.
The 35-year-old signed off from international cricket as New Zealand’s leading run-scorer by accumulating 19,346 runs, including 48 hundreds and six double centuries. Alongside his consistency with the bat, Williamson was also known for his captaincy and leadership style. He led the New Zealand side during 2016-2024, during which the team reached two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.
One of our greatest ever, signing off.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 12, 2026
Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket effective immediately.
Head to https://t.co/Pm8RiU65zt to read more. pic.twitter.com/e22MeZ410e
“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand. Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms,” he said as quoted by New Zealand Cricket.
“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart.”
New Zealand coach Rob Walter praised Williamson for his glorious international career.
“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person. Although it’s been short-lived, it’s been a real privilege to watch him go about his work and listen to his thoughts and views on the team and the game itself,” he said.
“His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this BLACKCAPS team, as well as world cricket - that will be his legacy. His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA.”
Kane Williamson records
- Most international runs (19,346)
- Most international centuries (48)
- Most international double-centuries (6)
- Sixth most international appearances (378)
- Most Test runs (9,515)
- Most Test centuries (33)
- Third most Test appearances (110)
- Fourth most ODI runs (7,256)
- Fourth most ODI centuries (14)
- Second most T20I runs (2575)
- Highest Test average 54.06 (min 20 games)
- Second highest ODI average 48.69 (min 20 games)
- Third highest T20I average 33 (min 5 games)
- Fourth most international catches (217)
- Equal most Test wins (47), with Tom Latham and Tim Southee
- First to score centuries in four consecutive Test matches