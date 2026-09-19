ETV Bharat / sports

Kabaddi Player Sehrawat Replaces Toor As Flag-Bearer For Asiad Opening Ceremony

Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat during the send-off ceremony for the Asian Games 2026 at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi ( IANS )

Nagoya: Seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as India's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony here on Saturday as the celebrated shot-putter does not have the ceremonial kit in his luggage, which will prevent him from attending the gala event.

Toor was to join shooting ace Manu Bhaker in leading the national contingent during the ceremony. The 30-year-old Sehrawat, who was a part of the gold-winning Indian men's kabaddi team in the previous Asiad, will now take Toor's place, chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

"I am told that my ceremonial kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my (ceremonial) kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony," Toor told PTI.

The athletics team has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13 as part of an acclimatisation camp and is scheduled to reach Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of athletics events.

They were not expected to be a part of either the opening or the closing ceremony which explains the absence of ceremonial kits in their luggage. "They will be leaving Nagoya on September 30, one day after the end of athletics competition and four days before the closing ceremony (on October 4)," a team official said.