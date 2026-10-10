ETV Bharat / sports

I feel humiliated: Kabaddi Player Ritu Negi On Being Left Out From Himachal Govt’s Cash Reward For Asian Games Winners

Sirmaur: Kabaddi player Ritu Negi, who was a member of the team that won a gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, has said that she and her family have felt humiliated on being left out of the cash reward announced by the Himachal Pradesh government for the gold medal winners.

Negi has been left out of the state government's list of athletes eligible for a cash reward of ₹1 crore. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier announced a cash award of ₹1 crore and a government job for three female athletes from Himachal—Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur, and Bhavna Thakur—who were part of the Asian Games team that won gold medals.

Negi, a native of Himachal's Sirmaur district, who is married in Haryana, while expressing her displeasure, said, "I play neither for the BJP nor for Congress. I play for the honor and pride of the nation and the glory of the Tricolour."

​Speaking to ETV Bharat about the issue, Negi said, "I have no greed for the prize money, but being denied it simply because I am married in Haryana is beyond my comprehension. While prize money has been announced for other players, I have been singled out due to my marriage in Haryana. Both my family and I feel humiliated by this."

​"When I step onto the field, I do not think of myself as a daughter of Himachal or a daughter-in-law of Haryana. My sole objective is to play for the country and uphold the honor of the Tricolour. I am the only female athlete to have won medals at three Asian Games. Despite such achievements, I fail to understand why I am being treated this way."

"The Congress government was in power in 2023 too, and I received the honorarium then.” ​

Negi got married in 2022, and in 2023, she captained the Indian women's kabaddi team and led it to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. She said that in 2023, when the Congress government was in power in Himachal with Sukhu as the Chief Minister, she received the prize money at that time.

​"If I was given the honorarium in 2023 even after my marriage. What has changed now? Why are awards being announced for other players while, in my case, the fact that I am married in Haryana is being cited as a reason to deny it?"

​"When I won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, the then-BJP government also gave me prize money. Many athletes hailing from Himachal play for the Railways or other organisations. Why is a different criterion being applied in my case?"

​Negi recalled that when she received the Arjuna Award, everyone from the Chief Minister to various political leaders congratulated her, hailing her as the "daughter of Himachal."

​Her international achievements have consistently been viewed as a source of pride for Himachal. ​She raised questions about why she is hailed as the "Daughter of Himachal" after winning medals for the country while being denied prize money.