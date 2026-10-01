ETV Bharat / sports

Asiad Kabaddi Gold Winner Ashu Malik Accorded Grand Welcome In Haryana Village

Asiad kabaddi gold winner Ashu Malik ( ETV Bharat )

Sonipat: Ashu Malik, a member of the Indian men's kabaddi team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games, was given a rousing welcome on his arrival at his native village of Khanpur Kalan in Gohana tehsil of Sonipat district, Haryana, on Wednesday.