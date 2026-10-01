Asiad Kabaddi Gold Winner Ashu Malik Accorded Grand Welcome In Haryana Village
His family and other residents of Khanpur Kalan described his achievement as a proud moment for the entire village.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Sonipat: Ashu Malik, a member of the Indian men's kabaddi team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games, was given a rousing welcome on his arrival at his native village of Khanpur Kalan in Gohana tehsil of Sonipat district, Haryana, on Wednesday.
Villagers and family members received him to the beats of drums and DJ music. The welcome ceremony began at Jahari Chowk in Sonipat, where he was greeted with garlands. He was then brought back to the village atop an open jeep in a victory procession.
Upon his arrival at Khanpur Kalan, Ashu presented his grandmother with the gold medal, captivating the crowd at the emotional moment. His grandmother expressed joy at her grandson's achievement. Those present captured this special moment for the family on their cameras.
"I am extremely happy that the Indian kabaddi team won the gold medal at the Asian Games. I am proud to have been a part of that team," said Malik, while thanking the villagers and his family for the warm welcome accorded to him upon his arrival.
Kabaddi coach Kuldeep Malik said Haryana is second to none in sports. “The state's athletes are consistently showcasing their talent and prowess, bringing glory to Haryana by winning medals for the country,” he said.
Malik’s family and villagers described his achievement as a proud moment for the entire village. The village remained in a celebratory mood, rejoicing over their athlete's achievement.
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