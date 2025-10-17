ETV Bharat / sports

Juventus Under UEFA Investigation Over Violation Of Financial Fair Play

The "football earnings rule," which was established in 2022 by UEFA, aims at promoting the sustainability of the clubs and limiting expensive losses. The rules restrict the club to a maximum loss of €60 million over a three-year cycle. The limit can be raised to €90 million if strict criteria for "good financial health"-including positive equity, sustainable debt, sufficient liquidity, and proof of long-term viability-are met.

Hyderabad: One of the most prominent clubs in Italy, Juventus, has found themselves in they are under formal investigation by UEFA. The probe is around the breach of the ‘football earnings rule’ across the 2022-23 to 2024–25 seasons. The Turin-based club revealed that it received the notification for the proceedings in September. The final verdict on the whole issue is expected in 2026. The announcement comes ahead of the club’s annual general meeting on November 7.

Juventus revealed the ongoing investigation in its financial statement to its shareholders, adding that UEFA informed the club of the development on September 18. The final ruling from UEFA will consider the financial forecasts for both current and future seasons. In their announcement, they also assured shareholders that any fine imposed by UEFA would be insignificant and that all overdue payments had been settled.

The club is facing a challenging financial period for Juventus, and the investigation comes on top of that. The club reported around a €58 million loss for the financial year ending June 2025 and has not posted an annual net profit since the 2016-17 season. Previous penalties have compounded the pressure.

The club is currently under the control of the Agnelli family, and they are currently placed fifth in the Serie A points table with 12 points from six matches. UEFA’s financial reforms have included the "squad cost rule," as well, which puts a cap on wage limits and transfer spending percentage of club revenues.

Although the club statement downplays the impact of the investigation, another breach might turn out to be heavy for the reputation of the club.