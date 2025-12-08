Junior Hockey World Cup: IndiGo Crisis Distrupts Travel Plans Of Players' Famillies, Former Olympians And Fans
The ongoing IndiGo crisis has resulted in the disruption of the travel plans of people who are travelling to watch the Junior Hockey World Cup.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing IndiGo crisis has resulted in many flights being cancelled, and many people have been affected by it. The families and fans of the hockey players participating in the Junior World Cup are also affected because of the phenomenon, and their travel plans are disrupted.
Kate, who has come from Brisbane to watch her son Fahy Noah play for the Australian team and visit the Taj Mahal. But her plans are disrupted due to the ongoing crisis in IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline.
"I am here for the first time, and India is so kind and welcoming. We were hoping to see the Taj Mahal, but with the IndiGo problems, we are a bit scared now."
"One family went on a rest day and got stuck overnight. I think we will have to cancel all our travel plans now, though seeing the Taj Mahal was on my bucket list for a long time," Kate, who has come from Brisbane, told news agency PTI
The tournament features 24 participating teams for the first time. They will battle each other from November 28 to December 10. For most of the overseas players and their families, it is their maiden India tour. Many NRIs have also arrived in the country to support the Indian team.
However, the flight delays and cancellations have meant that their plans have been changed or disrupted. IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights last week, mentioning regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms as the excuse behind the decision. The chaotic situation has resulted in many passengers being left stranded at the various airports across the country.
Laura, who has come from Belgium with her entire family to support her son, said they are now travelling by road. "We are happy to be here in this beautiful country. We went to Munnar and Madurai, and now we are planning to go to Puducherry and Mahabalipuram by road."
For 87-year-old Kenyan hockey legend Avtar Singh Sohal, a four-time Olympian and a lifelong supporter of Indian hockey, the crisis was particularly distressing. He spent 12 gruelling hours at the Chandigarh airport on December 4 before finally reaching Chennai just in time for the quarterfinals.
"Our IndiGo flight was delayed by 12 hours. We were at the airport from 7 am to 7 pm. They kept giving excuses -- the aircraft has not arrived, the pilot is not available. We had no idea what was actually happening," he said.
Digvijay Singh, an official of the Hockey India League franchise, had to wait for eight hours at the Patna airport to catch a flight for Chennai.
"I did not want to miss the India-Belgium quarterfinal, so I waited. I finished all episodes of (web series) Family Man at the lounge. I had gone to Patna from Delhi for a meeting earlier in the day and then needed to connect to Chennai," Singh said.
The World Cup is set to conclude in two days, but all the poeple who have travelled for the tournament are likely to find it tough going back home amidst the cancellation and delays in flights. Also, the train seats are almost impossible to find in the current situation, with passengers preferring the train due to the expensive ticket prices charged by the airline companies.