Junior Hockey World Cup: IndiGo Crisis Distrupts Travel Plans Of Players' Famillies, Former Olympians And Fans

Hyderabad: The ongoing IndiGo crisis has resulted in many flights being cancelled, and many people have been affected by it. The families and fans of the hockey players participating in the Junior World Cup are also affected because of the phenomenon, and their travel plans are disrupted.

Kate, who has come from Brisbane to watch her son Fahy Noah play for the Australian team and visit the Taj Mahal. But her plans are disrupted due to the ongoing crisis in IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline.

"I am here for the first time, and India is so kind and welcoming. We were hoping to see the Taj Mahal, but with the IndiGo problems, we are a bit scared now."

"One family went on a rest day and got stuck overnight. I think we will have to cancel all our travel plans now, though seeing the Taj Mahal was on my bucket list for a long time," Kate, who has come from Brisbane, told news agency PTI

The tournament features 24 participating teams for the first time. They will battle each other from November 28 to December 10. For most of the overseas players and their families, it is their maiden India tour. Many NRIs have also arrived in the country to support the Indian team.

However, the flight delays and cancellations have meant that their plans have been changed or disrupted. IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights last week, mentioning regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms as the excuse behind the decision. The chaotic situation has resulted in many passengers being left stranded at the various airports across the country.