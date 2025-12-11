Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India Script Sensational 4-2 Comeback Against Argentina To Secure Bronze; Germany Clinch Title
Ankit Pal (49’), Manmeet Singh (52’), Shardanand Tiwari (57’) and Anmol Ekka (58’) scored a goal each in eleven minutes to script India’s comeback
Published : December 11, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team scripted history, securing their first-ever bronze medal at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 in Chennai. The hosts recorded a sensational 4-2 comeback win against Argentina, scoring four goals in eleven minutes to secure third place in the tournament. Ankit Pal (49’), Manmeet Singh (52’), Shardanand Tiwari (57’) and Anmol Ekka (58’) scored for India after Nicolas Rodriguez (3’) and Santiago Fernandez (44’) had given the visitors the lead.
India began the game on the front foot, looking to make inroads against the Argentine defence. However, it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play with Nicolas Rodriguez (3’) converting his penalty stroke. The hosts responded strongly after the early goal, looking for an instant response. India nearly found an opening towards the end of the first quarter, but they couldn’t make the most of it.
Final score: IND 4 - 2 ARG
It was an encouraging start for India in the second quarter, picking up from where they left off in the first. They began to grow into the game and created more notable chances, putting pressure on the Argentine defence that stayed compact on most occasions. Dilraj Singh had a shot on target, while the hosts created a few half-chances with eight circle penetrations in the first half, continuing to dominate possession in search of the equaliser. However, Argentina held firm to close out the first half with a 1-0 advantage.
India got the ball rolling, earning a few Penalty Corners in the early exchanges of the third quarter. They remained relentless on the attack, asking questions of the Argentine defence that sat back. The visitors looked to play on the counterattack and did have their moments, but Princedeep Singh kept India in the game with a brilliant double save. Argentina eventually doubled their lead with Santiago Fernandez (44’) slotting his effort into the back of the net towards the end of the third quarter.
The hosts continued to push forward in search of their opening goal and managed to get a Penalty Corner with around ten minutes to go. Anmol Ekka’s expertly executed dragflick allowed Ankit Pal (49’) to deflect it past the Argentine keeper, pulling a goal back for India. With momentum on their side, India executed a similar routine in another Penalty Corner two minutes later, with Manmeet Singh (52’) profiting from Anmol Ekka’s setup, bringing India back on level terms.
India then received a penalty stroke, and Shardanand Tiwari (57’) made no mistake, putting India in front with less than three minutes to go. In search of their third goal, Argentina opted to play without a goalkeeper. They did have an opportunity from a Penalty Corner, but the Indian defence stayed resilient. The hosts then put the result beyond all doubt after Anmol Ekka (58’) turned from provider to goal scorer, converting from a Penalty Corner. With four goals in eleven minutes, India completed a sensational comeback to secure the bronze medal at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025.
Following this historic win, Hockey India announced INR 5 lakh each to players and INR 2.5 lakh to the support staff.
Germany wins the title
The German hockey team beat Spain in the shootout by 3-2 after the match ended in a 1-1 draw, winning their eighth title. The match was tied 1-1 after 60 minutes of regulation time.
About the Junior Hockey World Cup
Since 1985, this tournament has been held every four years, but since 2021, it has been held every two years. To participate, players must be under 21 years of age by December 31st of the year prior to the tournament's start. A total of 14 editions have been held, with Germany winning the most, eight. Argentina and India have won the title twice each, while Australia and Pakistan have won once each.