Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India Script Sensational 4-2 Comeback Against Argentina To Secure Bronze; Germany Clinch Title

Hyderabad: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team scripted history, securing their first-ever bronze medal at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 in Chennai. The hosts recorded a sensational 4-2 comeback win against Argentina, scoring four goals in eleven minutes to secure third place in the tournament. Ankit Pal (49’), Manmeet Singh (52’), Shardanand Tiwari (57’) and Anmol Ekka (58’) scored for India after Nicolas Rodriguez (3’) and Santiago Fernandez (44’) had given the visitors the lead.

India began the game on the front foot, looking to make inroads against the Argentine defence. However, it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play with Nicolas Rodriguez (3’) converting his penalty stroke. The hosts responded strongly after the early goal, looking for an instant response. India nearly found an opening towards the end of the first quarter, but they couldn’t make the most of it.

It was an encouraging start for India in the second quarter, picking up from where they left off in the first. They began to grow into the game and created more notable chances, putting pressure on the Argentine defence that stayed compact on most occasions. Dilraj Singh had a shot on target, while the hosts created a few half-chances with eight circle penetrations in the first half, continuing to dominate possession in search of the equaliser. However, Argentina held firm to close out the first half with a 1-0 advantage.

India got the ball rolling, earning a few Penalty Corners in the early exchanges of the third quarter. They remained relentless on the attack, asking questions of the Argentine defence that sat back. The visitors looked to play on the counterattack and did have their moments, but Princedeep Singh kept India in the game with a brilliant double save. Argentina eventually doubled their lead with Santiago Fernandez (44’) slotting his effort into the back of the net towards the end of the third quarter.