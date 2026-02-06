ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Face Major Blow Ahead Of The T20 World Cup 2026 With Second Player Being Ruled Out

Australia are in an injury crisis right now as they will miss the services of Pat Cummins was ruled out of the tournament.

Josh Hazlewood ruled out from T20 World Cup 2026
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Australia have faced another blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 starting from February 7 as they have now lost the services of Josh Hazlewood after Pat Cummins was already ruled out of the competition. With Cummins and Hazlewood already ruled out of the marquee tournament and Mitchell Starc retired from the shortest format, this will be the first time Australia will play without their big three in the bowling unit.

Australia national selector Tony Dodemaide revealed the update on Friday, February 6. He said in his statement that the team was hopeful of Hazlewood’s participation from the Super 8 stage, but the fast bowler was unlikely to be match fit by then.

“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage, but the latest indications are that he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program would carry too much risk,” Dodemaide said.

“We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games and will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time,” he added.

Earlier in January. Australia announced that pacer Pat Cummins was ruled out of the tournament due to his persistent back injury.

Hazlewood’s impact in T20

Hazlewood’s loss will be a big blow for the team as he is a hit-the-deck bowler in the shortest format and often troubles the batters with skiddy deliveries. Hazlewood was exceptional in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, taking 22 wickets and finishing third highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked 79 wickets from 60 T20Is with an economy of 7.47 and a strike rate of 17.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott.

TAGGED:

AUSTRALIA T20 TEAM
JOSH HAZLEWOOD T20 WORLD CUP
JOSH HAZLEWOOD RULED OUT
AUSTRALIA T20 WORLD CUP TEAM
T20 WORLD CUP 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.