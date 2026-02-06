Australia Face Major Blow Ahead Of The T20 World Cup 2026 With Second Player Being Ruled Out
Australia are in an injury crisis right now as they will miss the services of Pat Cummins was ruled out of the tournament.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have faced another blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 starting from February 7 as they have now lost the services of Josh Hazlewood after Pat Cummins was already ruled out of the competition. With Cummins and Hazlewood already ruled out of the marquee tournament and Mitchell Starc retired from the shortest format, this will be the first time Australia will play without their big three in the bowling unit.
Australia national selector Tony Dodemaide revealed the update on Friday, February 6. He said in his statement that the team was hopeful of Hazlewood’s participation from the Super 8 stage, but the fast bowler was unlikely to be match fit by then.
Massive news coming out of the Australian camp ahead of the T20 World Cup.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2026
Full story: https://t.co/gVBdPvapbO pic.twitter.com/oawuyEozqv
“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage, but the latest indications are that he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program would carry too much risk,” Dodemaide said.
“We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games and will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time,” he added.
Earlier in January. Australia announced that pacer Pat Cummins was ruled out of the tournament due to his persistent back injury.
Hazlewood’s impact in T20
Hazlewood’s loss will be a big blow for the team as he is a hit-the-deck bowler in the shortest format and often troubles the batters with skiddy deliveries. Hazlewood was exceptional in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, taking 22 wickets and finishing third highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked 79 wickets from 60 T20Is with an economy of 7.47 and a strike rate of 17.
Australia squad for T20 World Cup
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott.