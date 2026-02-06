ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Face Major Blow Ahead Of The T20 World Cup 2026 With Second Player Being Ruled Out

Hyderabad: Australia have faced another blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 starting from February 7 as they have now lost the services of Josh Hazlewood after Pat Cummins was already ruled out of the competition. With Cummins and Hazlewood already ruled out of the marquee tournament and Mitchell Starc retired from the shortest format, this will be the first time Australia will play without their big three in the bowling unit.

Australia national selector Tony Dodemaide revealed the update on Friday, February 6. He said in his statement that the team was hopeful of Hazlewood’s participation from the Super 8 stage, but the fast bowler was unlikely to be match fit by then.

“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage, but the latest indications are that he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program would carry too much risk,” Dodemaide said.

“We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games and will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time,” he added.