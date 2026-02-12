122-Meter-Catch! Jos Buttler Inks His Name In Record Books With The Highest Cricket Catch
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler scripted a new Guinness World Record for the highest-ever cricket catch.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is known for his aggressive strokeplay, but he has broken a catching record recently. He is all set to hold a new Guinness World Record for the highest catch ever taken. The achievement is currently going around on social media and was highlighted by the England great Kevin Pietersen, who shared the footage of the historic moment on the ‘X’ handle.
How did Buttler write his name in Guiness world record?
The England cricketer’s record came from an extraordinary challenge. In the challenge, a cricket ball was dropped from a drone hovering approximately 122 metres above the ground. As the ball descended, Buttler tracked it and caught it with impeccable focus and timing. The stunning moment left everyone, including fans and cricketer Kevin Peitersen in awe.
GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORD BY JOS BUTTLER
- Jos Buttler took the world’s highest catch ever 🤯
Height: 122 meters
Location: Cape Town
Method: A drone dropped the ball from the sky
- 122 meters is roughly the height of a 40-story building 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Aqq3vl1wUf
Buttler breaks world record
Previously, the Guinness World Record for the highest cricket ball catch was set by Australia’s Thimothy Shanon Jebaseelan in 2021. He had taken a catch from a height of 119.86 meters and wrote his name in the record books back then.
Jos Buttler took the world's highest catch.
Buttler’s record awaits official recognition, but he will be the new Guinness World Record holder as soon as it gets confirmed. Pietersen had already notified on his social media handle that Buttler is going to break the World Record.
Buttler in the T20 World Cup 2026
England have played two matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far and have scored knocks of 26 and 21 respectively. In both of the fixtures, he got off to a solid start but failed to capitalise both times. The England batter remains a key pillar in the England batting unit, and the team will hope for some impressive performances from him in the upcoming matches.
England will play against Scotland and Italy next in the group stage, and will be aiming to secure a spot in the Super 8 stages with a victory.