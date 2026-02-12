ETV Bharat / sports

122-Meter-Catch! Jos Buttler Inks His Name In Record Books With The Highest Cricket Catch

File Photo: Jos Buttler ( AFP )

Hyderabad: England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is known for his aggressive strokeplay, but he has broken a catching record recently. He is all set to hold a new Guinness World Record for the highest catch ever taken. The achievement is currently going around on social media and was highlighted by the England great Kevin Pietersen, who shared the footage of the historic moment on the ‘X’ handle. How did Buttler write his name in Guiness world record? The England cricketer’s record came from an extraordinary challenge. In the challenge, a cricket ball was dropped from a drone hovering approximately 122 metres above the ground. As the ball descended, Buttler tracked it and caught it with impeccable focus and timing. The stunning moment left everyone, including fans and cricketer Kevin Peitersen in awe. Buttler breaks world record