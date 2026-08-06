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Jos Buttler Surpasses West Indies Legend To Become Highest Run-Getter In T20 Cricket

Jos Buttler inked his name in the record books with an impressive knock in the Hundred fixture between Manchester Super Giants and Welsh Fire.

jos buttler overtake kieron pollard
File photo: Jos Buttler (Getty Images)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Ace England batter Jos Buttler has scripted his name in the record books of cricket on Wednesday, surpassing the legendary West Indies batter Kieron Pollard. He became the highest run-getter in men’s T20 cricket with a scintillating knock in The Hundred fixture between Manchester Super Giants and Welsh Fire at Old Trafford.

Buttler scored an unbeaten 51 off just 20 balls to help Manchester Super Giants complete a chase of 156 successfully with 31 deliveries to spare. His stay at the crease took him past Pollard in the list of highest run-getters in men’s T20 cricket.

Buttler’s moment of registering his name in the record books

The right-handed batter reached the landmark as he launched Marco Jansen for three successive sixes. Buttler has now scored 14,833 runs in 522 T20 matches, including nine centuries and 105 fifties. He surpassed Pollard, who has amassed 14,803 runs in 746 matches.

Buttler also added two more sixes to his innings, smacking Lockie Ferguson for boundaries.

Tim Seifert and Buttler crush Welsh Fire

Seifert boosted the chase for Manchester Super Giants with an unbeaten knock of 62 off 36 balls, striking 10 boundaries, while opener Paul Walter chipped in with a rapid knock of 37 from 18 deliveries. Later, Buttler capitalised on the start and helped the team complete a successful chase.

Earlier in the match, Welsh Fire posted 155/4 while batting first.

Matt Short was the leading run-scorer in the innings with a knock of 71 runs from 47 balls. Phil Salt chipped in with a knock of 48 runs from 37 deliveries. Gus Atkinson picked two wickets for the bowling side.

Manchester Super Giants third in points table

Manchester Super Giants are currently placed at the third position in the points table with three victories and three defeats from six matches so far. The teams will play seven matches each, and so they have only one more fixture to go in the competition.

Most runs in T20s

MatchesRunsAve.SR100s/50s
Jos Buttler5221483335.48147.249/106
Kieron Pollard7461480331.76151.022/70
Chris Gayle4631456236.22144.7522/88
Alex Hales5281444929.91144.517/92
David Warner4391428437.29140.7710/118

TAGGED:

THE HUNDRED 2026
MANCHESTER GIANTS VS WELSH FIRE
JOS BUTTLER OVERTAKE CHRIS GAYLE
MOST RUNS IN T20 CRICKET
JOS BUTTLER RECORDS

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