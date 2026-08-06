ETV Bharat / sports

Jos Buttler Surpasses West Indies Legend To Become Highest Run-Getter In T20 Cricket

Hyderabad: Ace England batter Jos Buttler has scripted his name in the record books of cricket on Wednesday, surpassing the legendary West Indies batter Kieron Pollard. He became the highest run-getter in men’s T20 cricket with a scintillating knock in The Hundred fixture between Manchester Super Giants and Welsh Fire at Old Trafford.

Buttler scored an unbeaten 51 off just 20 balls to help Manchester Super Giants complete a chase of 156 successfully with 31 deliveries to spare. His stay at the crease took him past Pollard in the list of highest run-getters in men’s T20 cricket.

Buttler’s moment of registering his name in the record books

The right-handed batter reached the landmark as he launched Marco Jansen for three successive sixes. Buttler has now scored 14,833 runs in 522 T20 matches, including nine centuries and 105 fifties. He surpassed Pollard, who has amassed 14,803 runs in 746 matches.

Buttler also added two more sixes to his innings, smacking Lockie Ferguson for boundaries.