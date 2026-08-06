Jos Buttler Surpasses West Indies Legend To Become Highest Run-Getter In T20 Cricket
Jos Buttler inked his name in the record books with an impressive knock in the Hundred fixture between Manchester Super Giants and Welsh Fire.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ace England batter Jos Buttler has scripted his name in the record books of cricket on Wednesday, surpassing the legendary West Indies batter Kieron Pollard. He became the highest run-getter in men’s T20 cricket with a scintillating knock in The Hundred fixture between Manchester Super Giants and Welsh Fire at Old Trafford.
Buttler scored an unbeaten 51 off just 20 balls to help Manchester Super Giants complete a chase of 156 successfully with 31 deliveries to spare. His stay at the crease took him past Pollard in the list of highest run-getters in men’s T20 cricket.
Buttler’s moment of registering his name in the record books
The right-handed batter reached the landmark as he launched Marco Jansen for three successive sixes. Buttler has now scored 14,833 runs in 522 T20 matches, including nine centuries and 105 fifties. He surpassed Pollard, who has amassed 14,803 runs in 746 matches.
Most Runs in T20 format— Haseeb’s Talks 🏏 (@jabhaikamkar) August 5, 2026
14815 - 𝗝𝗼𝘀 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗿*
14803 - Kieron Pollard
14562 - Chris Gayle
14449 - Alex Hales
14284 - David Warner
14218 - Virat Kohli
13777 - James Vince
13571 - Shoaib Malik
12654 - Quinton de Kock
12531 - Rohit Sharma
12493 - Babar Azam
12333 -… pic.twitter.com/5iCdjnW96I
Buttler also added two more sixes to his innings, smacking Lockie Ferguson for boundaries.
Tim Seifert and Buttler crush Welsh Fire
Seifert boosted the chase for Manchester Super Giants with an unbeaten knock of 62 off 36 balls, striking 10 boundaries, while opener Paul Walter chipped in with a rapid knock of 37 from 18 deliveries. Later, Buttler capitalised on the start and helped the team complete a successful chase.
Earlier in the match, Welsh Fire posted 155/4 while batting first.
Matt Short was the leading run-scorer in the innings with a knock of 71 runs from 47 balls. Phil Salt chipped in with a knock of 48 runs from 37 deliveries. Gus Atkinson picked two wickets for the bowling side.
Manchester Super Giants third in points table
Manchester Super Giants are currently placed at the third position in the points table with three victories and three defeats from six matches so far. The teams will play seven matches each, and so they have only one more fixture to go in the competition.
Most runs in T20s
|Matches
|Runs
|Ave.
|SR
|100s/50s
|Jos Buttler
|522
|14833
|35.48
|147.24
|9/106
|Kieron Pollard
|746
|14803
|31.76
|151.02
|2/70
|Chris Gayle
|463
|14562
|36.22
|144.75
|22/88
|Alex Hales
|528
|14449
|29.91
|144.51
|7/92
|David Warner
|439
|14284
|37.29
|140.77
|10/118