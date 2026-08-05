ETV Bharat / sports

'We Refuse To Give In': Jordan Football Association President Accuses FIFA, Infantino Of Blackmail

Hyderabad: The fallout from the FIFA World Cup selloff has deepened for FIFA president Gianni Infantino as one more name is added to his detractors. The Jordan Football Association (JFA) President Ali ‌bin Hussein has accused the FIFA chief of blackmail over for his endorsement. Hussein has claimed that the JFA was offered help to help solve their problems in exchange for support for Infantino.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Hussein claimed that FIFA had ignored the requests over multiple issues affecting football in Jordan. He added that it was offered that ‘it would go a long way’ if they supported Infantino.

"It was verbally communicated to me during the World Cup that if I endorsed Infantino it would go a long way to helping our FA out," he wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

"We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail, and we refuse to give in to that."