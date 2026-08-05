'We Refuse To Give In': Jordan Football Association President Accuses FIFA, Infantino Of Blackmail
Jordan Football Association president Ali bin Al Hussein has accused the FIFA president of blackmail for endorsement.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The fallout from the FIFA World Cup selloff has deepened for FIFA president Gianni Infantino as one more name is added to his detractors. The Jordan Football Association (JFA) President Ali bin Hussein has accused the FIFA chief of blackmail over for his endorsement. Hussein has claimed that the JFA was offered help to help solve their problems in exchange for support for Infantino.
In a strongly worded post on social media, Hussein claimed that FIFA had ignored the requests over multiple issues affecting football in Jordan. He added that it was offered that ‘it would go a long way’ if they supported Infantino.
There is no shortage of issues regarding FIFA. Let me start by clarifying what some of these are from an FA perspective, in particular that of Jordan going into a World Cup for the first time.— Ali Al Hussein (@AliBinAlHussein) August 4, 2026
We are a small country with a minimal budget for our FA and had to deal with enormous…
"It was verbally communicated to me during the World Cup that if I endorsed Infantino it would go a long way to helping our FA out," he wrote on his ‘X’ handle.
"We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail, and we refuse to give in to that."
Hussein also added in the post that Jordan had been impacted by significant tax bills during their participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as their training base was in the United States.
"We are being taxed by the US government through FIFA for our participation. Money that should go to players and staff," he said.
He also added that the team still hasn’t received money they were supposed to get for finishing as the runner-up of the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar
"The money our team should receive for having reached the final has not been delivered yet, while at the same time FIFA brags about how many billions they have in reserve," he added.
Infantino’s post in danger?
Infantino is currently facing strong opposition from the football associations and confederations after he was forced to withdraw the plan of selling a minority stake from FIFA’s commercial business to private investors. The proposal, which was supposed to bring a huge sum of money for the development of football.