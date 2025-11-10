'Hard To Digest': Jonty Rhodes Highlights Stark Contrast Between Delhi And Goa Air In Viral Post
South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has voiced his concern regarding the deteriorating quality of Delhi's Air.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 11:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi’s worsening air pollution has become the talk of the town, and the poor air quality in the city has been very much in discussion. Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has joined the list with his recent social media post highlighting Delhi’s air pollution. He has described ‘low levels of air quality’ in Delhi as hard to digest.
"Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it's hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. I'm grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone,” Rhodes wrote on his ‘X’ handle.
Known for his fielding prowess during his playing days, Rhodes shares a deep connection and currently lives with his family in Goa. He not only highlighted the personal discomfort through the post, but also touched upon the broader concern about worsening conditions in the national capital.
— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 9, 2025
Delhi’s air quality has hit a new low this season. A thick blanket of smog has surrounded the city, and temperatures have also dipped sharply below normal. Considering the falling levels of air quality, parents and children gathered at India Gate on Monday, urging the government to take action as soon as possible to keep the air crisis in the national capital in check.
The recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has set alarm bells ringing as Delhi recorded its poorest air quality of the season on Monday. As of 7 AM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 354 and was categorised as very poor.
Most of the 38 monitoring stations across Delhi have reported pollution levels hovering around or above the severe mark.
Delhi-NCR is also witnessing an early winter chill. The minimum temperature has dropped to 11 degrees Celsius, which is 3.3 degrees below normal, while daytime temperatures hover around 27–28 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies with cold winds blowing at speeds of 15–20 km/h, making mornings and evenings particularly chilly.