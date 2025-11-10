ETV Bharat / sports

'Hard To Digest': Jonty Rhodes Highlights Stark Contrast Between Delhi And Goa Air In Viral Post

Hyderabad: Delhi’s worsening air pollution has become the talk of the town, and the poor air quality in the city has been very much in discussion. Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has joined the list with his recent social media post highlighting Delhi’s air pollution. He has described ‘low levels of air quality’ in Delhi as hard to digest.

"Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it's hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. I'm grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone,” Rhodes wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

Known for his fielding prowess during his playing days, Rhodes shares a deep connection and currently lives with his family in Goa. He not only highlighted the personal discomfort through the post, but also touched upon the broader concern about worsening conditions in the national capital.