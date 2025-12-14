ETV Bharat / sports

17-Time World Champion Retires From WWE: Signs Off From 23-Year Career With Defeat

Hyderabad: The 23-year illustrious career of WWE superstar and 17-time world champion John Cena finally came to an emotional and shocking end on Saturday Night's Main Event as he conceded a defeat. The Saturday Night's Main Event featured a singles match between John Cena and Gunther. It was the last match of his WWE career. The fans welcomed the 48-year-old with loud cheers during his entry. In the end, Cena was unable to escape Gunther’s sleeper hold and tapped out to concede the match. Notably, in a match that was played in front of more than 19,000 fans, Cena tapped out for the first time in WWE history in 21 years.

An exciting clash at the main event

The clash between John Cena and Gunther started on a strong note. Gunther dominated the proceedings early in the innings, but Cena made a comeback in the match and hit a powerful slam to the opponent. Cena tried to hit his opponent with a five-knuckle shuffle, but he failed to do so. Ring General then hit a suplex and a clothesline to Cena.