ETV Bharat / sports

No Lionel Messi, No Cristiano Ronaldo: John Abraham Picks Indian Footballers Over Global Football Stars

John Abraham at jersey launch event ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Even though world-winning teams like Brazil and Uruguay are coming to play in the country next month, Indian football has been lagging behind in the recent past. However, John Abraham is not backing down from supporting domestic football. The popular Bollywood actor has been associated with ISL club North-East United for a long time. The 'Madras Cafe' actor showed his love for Indian football by choosing Parthiv Gogoi, Riddim Talang and Aladin Azrai as the best footballers instead of global icons like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Kane. John recently appeared at the launch of North-East United's new ISL jersey. At the event, organised by kit manufacturer Reebok, the actor was asked to name his favourite footballer. “In India, there are two. One is Parthib Gogoi from Assam. There is Redeem Tlang. Gurmeet is my goalkeeper,” Abraham said in a video that is doing the rounds on social media on Saturday.