No Lionel Messi, No Cristiano Ronaldo: John Abraham Picks Indian Footballers Over Global Football Stars
John Abraham named Indian players as his favourite footballers ahead of the upcoming ISL season.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Even though world-winning teams like Brazil and Uruguay are coming to play in the country next month, Indian football has been lagging behind in the recent past. However, John Abraham is not backing down from supporting domestic football. The popular Bollywood actor has been associated with ISL club North-East United for a long time. The 'Madras Cafe' actor showed his love for Indian football by choosing Parthiv Gogoi, Riddim Talang and Aladin Azrai as the best footballers instead of global icons like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Kane.
John recently appeared at the launch of North-East United's new ISL jersey. At the event, organised by kit manufacturer Reebok, the actor was asked to name his favourite footballer.
WATCH: JOHN ABRAHAM'S REPLY THAT WON HEARTS OF ALL INDIAN FOOTBALL FANS! 🇮🇳❤️pic.twitter.com/LKWUx0JIki— IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) September 5, 2026
“In India, there are two. One is Parthib Gogoi from Assam. There is Redeem Tlang. Gurmeet is my goalkeeper,” Abraham said in a video that is doing the rounds on social media on Saturday.
“I understand all my player positions. I know the position of every single one of my players - who plays, and in which position they play. And that is the most important thing for me. Among foreign players, there is Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who is our record-breaking football player,” he said.
“Because I am an Indian, and I love my Indian players. And I know more about Indian football,” Abraham said. “I'm not a guy who only understands foreign football. I love my players, I love my country, and I love Indian football,” he added.
John has been associated with the Islanders Brigade since the inception of the ISL in 2014. Not only does he own the club in his name, the actor has also shown his football passion at various times. In the last two seasons, he was seen celebrating with his team on the field after his team became Durand Cup champions. John has always been seen getting involved in the team with immense passion.
However, this season, John Abraham's North-East United have been eliminated from the semi-finals of the Durand Cup. Their next goal will be to win their maiden ISL title, which starts on October 10.