Ashes 2025: Jofra Archer Ruled Out As England Announce Playing XI For Boxing Day Test
England have announced the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, and pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the series.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sticking to their tradition, England have announced the playing XI for the fourth Test of the Ashes series 48 hours prior to the start of the match. The lineup for the Boxing Day Test includes two key changes. Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Ashes, while Ollie Pope has been dropped from the squad.
Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell will replace Pope in the playing XI, while Gus Atkinson will replace Jofra Archer, who was pretty impactful in the three Test matches so far. The fourth Test of the series will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26.
Jofra Archer will miss the rest of the series with a left side strain.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 24, 2025
Get well soon, Jof! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ejsX0M49sz
Australia have already taken an insurmountable lead of 3-0 in the series by dominating the proceedings in each of the matches. The hosts lost the first two matches by eight wickets in Perth and Brisbane, respectively. The third Test in Adelaide lasted for a span of five days as England put on a fierce fight with the series on the line. However, Australia won the fixture by 82 runs.
Archer’s impact in the series
Archer has been the standout performer for the English side in the series so far. A side strain ruled him out of the series, but the Sussex man picked up nine wickets with his express pace. He also scored his maiden half-century in the third Test in Adelaide.
"The effort that he's put in over these three games has been exceptional," said captain Ben Stokes on Archer being ruled out.
We have named our team for the Boxing Day Test.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 24, 2025
🔁 We make two changes as Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson come into the side.@IGcom pic.twitter.com/YjBgxHgcpX
"There were a lot of question marks around his ability or whatever it may be coming out to Australia, and he's put in a great effort for the team."
Archer picked a 5/53 in Australia's first innings in Adelaide, marking his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket for six years. However, he was restricted to only 12.4 overs in the second innings as a scan on Tuesday revealed a side injury, which eventually ruled him out of the series.
England playing XI for fourth Test
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.