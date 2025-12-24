ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025: Jofra Archer Ruled Out As England Announce Playing XI For Boxing Day Test

Hyderabad: Sticking to their tradition, England have announced the playing XI for the fourth Test of the Ashes series 48 hours prior to the start of the match. The lineup for the Boxing Day Test includes two key changes. Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Ashes, while Ollie Pope has been dropped from the squad.

Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell will replace Pope in the playing XI, while Gus Atkinson will replace Jofra Archer, who was pretty impactful in the three Test matches so far. The fourth Test of the series will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26.

Australia have already taken an insurmountable lead of 3-0 in the series by dominating the proceedings in each of the matches. The hosts lost the first two matches by eight wickets in Perth and Brisbane, respectively. The third Test in Adelaide lasted for a span of five days as England put on a fierce fight with the series on the line. However, Australia won the fixture by 82 runs.

Archer’s impact in the series