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Joe Root Retirement News: Did Star England Cricketer Really Bid Farewell To Professional Cricket?

For the unversed, Joe Root hasn’t announced his retirement. In fact, his younger brother, Billy, has stepped away from professional cricket. Root is one of the three Glamorgan batters to finish their playing careers along with d Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke.

Joe is a star England cricketer and has been a crucial contributor for them especially in the Test cricket. Notably , he has scored 14,278 Test runs and is the second highest run-getter in red-ball cricket after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

Hyderabad: The cricket fans might have suffered a shock on Wednesday, as there were a few reports indicating that star England batter Joe Root has announced his retirement. With multiple headlines mentioning ‘Root’s retirement’ without revealing the first name, many cricket fans might have associated it with Joe Root, the star of England cricket.

Billy took to social media to announce his decision to retire from professional cricket.

"It has been an absolute privilege to represent two great clubs and to share in the success of four trophy wins. I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to make a career out of something I have loved since I was a kid,” Root said after announcing his decision to step away from professional cricket.

"There have been plenty of ups and downs over the last 14 years, but I wouldn't change a thing. I'll always be incredibly grateful for the journey, the people l've shared it with and the opportunity to live out a childhood dream. Thank you to everyone who has played a part."

Billy Root’s career

Billy broke into professional cricket with Nottinghamshire after playing with Leeds Beckett University and was also part of the white-ball squad in 2017. He joined Glamorgan in 2019 and was part of the one-day cup winning team twice. He also played a role in the club's promotion to the top division of the County Championship.

Billy has featured in 83 first-class matches, 60 List A fixtures and 50 T20 matches scoring 4107, 1665 and 634 runs respectively. He has also scored seven first-class and three List A hundreds.