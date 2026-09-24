Joe Root Retirement News: Did Star England Cricketer Really Bid Farewell To Professional Cricket?
The news of Joe Root announcing his retirement from professional cricket has been circulating on social media.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: The cricket fans might have suffered a shock on Wednesday, as there were a few reports indicating that star England batter Joe Root has announced his retirement. With multiple headlines mentioning ‘Root’s retirement’ without revealing the first name, many cricket fans might have associated it with Joe Root, the star of England cricket.
Joe is a star England cricketer and has been a crucial contributor for them especially in the Test cricket. Notably , he has scored 14,278 Test runs and is the second highest run-getter in red-ball cricket after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).
Has Joe Root announced his retirement?
For the unversed, Joe Root hasn’t announced his retirement. In fact, his younger brother, Billy, has stepped away from professional cricket. Root is one of the three Glamorgan batters to finish their playing careers along with d Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke.
A Glamorgan favourite calls time on an incredible career ❤️— Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) September 23, 2026
After seven years at Sophia Gardens, nearly 5,000 runs, two One-Day Cup titles and countless clutch innings, Billy Root will retire at the end of the 2026 season 🙌
Diolch yn fawr, Billy 🫶
🔗 https://t.co/G4MxVWqj8L pic.twitter.com/y3uOZdUUSy
Billy took to social media to announce his decision to retire from professional cricket.
"It has been an absolute privilege to represent two great clubs and to share in the success of four trophy wins. I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to make a career out of something I have loved since I was a kid,” Root said after announcing his decision to step away from professional cricket.
"There have been plenty of ups and downs over the last 14 years, but I wouldn't change a thing. I'll always be incredibly grateful for the journey, the people l've shared it with and the opportunity to live out a childhood dream. Thank you to everyone who has played a part."
🚨 ROOT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT. 🚨— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2026
- Joe Root’s younger brother Billy Root has announced his retirement from professional cricket. pic.twitter.com/VA90KtsFpy
Billy Root’s career
Billy broke into professional cricket with Nottinghamshire after playing with Leeds Beckett University and was also part of the white-ball squad in 2017. He joined Glamorgan in 2019 and was part of the one-day cup winning team twice. He also played a role in the club's promotion to the top division of the County Championship.
Billy has featured in 83 first-class matches, 60 List A fixtures and 50 T20 matches scoring 4107, 1665 and 634 runs respectively. He has also scored seven first-class and three List A hundreds.