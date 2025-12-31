JKCA Set For Historic Polls After Eight Years, Members See Hope For Cricket Revival
The Supreme Court on October 27 directed that the elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) should be held within 12 weeks.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 9:37 AM IST
Srinagar: After nearly eight years of uncertainty and court battles, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association is set to elect its office bearers and Apex Council on January 16, marking a significant step toward restoring democratic governance in cricket administration in the Union Territory. The long-delayed elections will be held at GGM Science College in Jammu.
Affiliated members of the association welcomed the announcement during a news conference in Srinagar, describing it as a long-overdue move that could help revive organized cricket and bring stability to the JKCA. “After eight years, JKCA is finally moving towards elections in line with the Supreme Court’s directions. We appreciate the personal efforts of BCCI President Mithun Manhas, whose intervention helped clear the path for this democratic process,” members said.
They noted that years of litigation had left the association stuck in administrative paralysis, affecting players, officials, and the broader cricketing ecosystem. The members said several attempts were made in the past to resolve disputes among clubs and stakeholders. These included proceedings before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and later an exercise led by Justice L. Narsimha Reddy, who was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. That process focused on verifying records and finalizing the list of eligible representatives entitled to vote in the elections.
According to the members, petitions filed by certain clubs that had earlier been flagged by the 2015 working committee over alleged financial irregularities were eventually disposed of by the Supreme Court. The apex court upheld the suspension of their voting rights, clearing another major hurdle in the election process.
Another JKCA member said prolonged infighting and mismanagement had taken a heavy toll on cricket in the region. “For years, cricket in J and K suffered because of disputes and poor administration. The interim administrators dismantled the old structure, but the framework introduced under BCCI’s guidance brought in professionalism and transparency,” he said.
He added that the impact of the reforms was already visible in the field. The selection process for both men’s and women’s teams has become more merit-driven, resulting in improved performances and better opportunities for young players from the region. Members credited Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi captain, for playing a key role in stabilizing the association and restoring confidence in its functioning. They said his involvement helped rebuild credibility at a time when the JKCA was struggling with trust deficits and institutional fatigue.
Describing the upcoming elections as a historic and corrective measure, the members urged all stakeholders to cooperate and shift focus toward strengthening cricket infrastructure and nurturing local talent across Jammu and Kashmir. “The Supreme Court’s intervention and the scheduled elections should finally bring an end to the cycle of litigation that crippled JKCA for years. It is time to work together to restore the pride of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.
The elections will be conducted under the supervision of A K Jyoti, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, who was appointed by the Supreme Court to ensure that the process strictly follows the court-approved JKCA Constitution. The apex court, while hearing the case titled Youth Cricket Club and Others versus JKCA and Others, had directed that the elections be completed within a 12-week timeframe, paving the way for the January 16 polls.
