JKCA Set For Historic Polls After Eight Years, Members See Hope For Cricket Revival

Srinagar: After nearly eight years of uncertainty and court battles, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association is set to elect its office bearers and Apex Council on January 16, marking a significant step toward restoring democratic governance in cricket administration in the Union Territory. The long-delayed elections will be held at GGM Science College in Jammu.

Affiliated members of the association welcomed the announcement during a news conference in Srinagar, describing it as a long-overdue move that could help revive organized cricket and bring stability to the JKCA. “After eight years, JKCA is finally moving towards elections in line with the Supreme Court’s directions. We appreciate the personal efforts of BCCI President Mithun Manhas, whose intervention helped clear the path for this democratic process,” members said.

They noted that years of litigation had left the association stuck in administrative paralysis, affecting players, officials, and the broader cricketing ecosystem. The members said several attempts were made in the past to resolve disputes among clubs and stakeholders. These included proceedings before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and later an exercise led by Justice L. Narsimha Reddy, who was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. That process focused on verifying records and finalizing the list of eligible representatives entitled to vote in the elections.

According to the members, petitions filed by certain clubs that had earlier been flagged by the 2015 working committee over alleged financial irregularities were eventually disposed of by the Supreme Court. The apex court upheld the suspension of their voting rights, clearing another major hurdle in the election process.