Irani Cup: 'Everyone Is Afraid of Our Pace,' Says JKCA CEO Over J&K vs Rest of India Clash
JKCA has highlighted the need for more multi-day cricket to help develop red-ball players.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has expressed confidence in the UT team's campaign as Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the Irani Cup for the first time, while also highlighting the need for more multi-day cricket to help develop red-ball players.
JKCA CEO Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta said the team had been prepared to compete for victory and that it would be too early to draw conclusions from the opening phase of the match.
"Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties," Gupta said. "We have prepared the team to win. And the team is playing to win. Time will tell what will happen next."
Jammu and Kashmir's pace attack has been a major talking point, with Sunil Kumar, Nasir Muzaffar Lone and Umar Nazir Mir leading the bowling effort in the absence of key players.
Gupta said all four of the team's main fast bowlers had been performing well, but the squad was currently without Aquib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh. Nabi is away on national duty, while Yudhvir is on the injury list.
"Aquib Nabi has his own stature. Aquib Nabi has his own place in the team. Every player has his own place,” Gupta said. He added that the return of the missing players would give Jammu and Kashmir more options in the pace department.
"Everyone is afraid of the fast bowling attack," Gupta asserted. JKCA Secretary Vivek Khajuria also praised the bowling unit. "It's a long match, a five-day match. Very soon, we'll come back," Khajuria said.
Khajuria named Sunil Kumar, Nasir Lone and Umar Nazir among the bowlers who had impressed him and said the team was currently in good form.
The Irani Cup is being staged in Jammu and Kashmir after the team won the Ranji Cup. The hosting has also brought advanced match facilities, including the use of the Decision Review System (DRS).
Khajuria said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had provided significant support to the JKCA in preparing for the match.
"Because we are the Ranji champions, the Ranji champions host the Irani Cup. We are very happy," he said. The association has also been working to deliver live coverage and other match-day facilities within a short preparation period.
The Irani Cup is part of a busy season for Jammu and Kashmir. The venue is also scheduled to host three Ranji Cup matches involving Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Vidarbha.
Khajuria said the presence of established players and the exposure provided by major domestic competitions could benefit younger cricketers from the region.
He said many Jammu and Kashmir players already have experience of playing alongside or against players involved in the Indian Premier League and other major competitions.
"Our kids are very confident. Very soon, our kids will be seen more in the IPL, in India and India A," Khajuria said.
While the JKCA leadership highlighted the team’s progress, Gupta also acknowledged a gap in the local cricket structure.
Players in Jammu and Kashmir have considerable opportunities to play shorter formats, including T20 and T10 cricket. Gupta said the popularity of league cricket, along with the visibility and financial rewards associated with it, can encourage players to focus on short-format cricket.
But he stressed that players also need regular exposure to multi-day cricket if they want to develop as red-ball cricketers.
"The most important thing for a player is to set a goal. Where does he want to reach? At what level is he happy? It depends on that," Gupta said.
He said JKCA would not stop players from playing shorter formats, but there was a need to create more opportunities for multi-day cricket.
"The players are not getting a chance to play multi-day cricket. There are no tournaments of this format. It is necessary to have tournaments of this format," Gupta said.
Asked whether JKCA plans to organiSe more tournaments, Gupta said the association would work on it and indicated that the cricketers would be involved in planning.
Meanwhile, BCCI President Mithun Manhas expressed happiness regarding the Irani Cup and stated, "It is a matter of immense joy that cricket has returned to Kashmir after nearly four decades." He also expressed hope that the Valley would host international cricket matches in the future.
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