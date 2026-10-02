ETV Bharat / sports

Irani Cup: 'Everyone Is Afraid of Our Pace,' Says JKCA CEO Over J&K vs Rest of India Clash

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has expressed confidence in the UT team's campaign as Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the Irani Cup for the first time, while also highlighting the need for more multi-day cricket to help develop red-ball players.

JKCA CEO Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta said the team had been prepared to compete for victory and that it would be too early to draw conclusions from the opening phase of the match.

"Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties," Gupta said. "We have prepared the team to win. And the team is playing to win. Time will tell what will happen next."

Jammu and Kashmir's pace attack has been a major talking point, with Sunil Kumar, Nasir Muzaffar Lone and Umar Nazir Mir leading the bowling effort in the absence of key players.

Gupta said all four of the team's main fast bowlers had been performing well, but the squad was currently without Aquib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh. Nabi is away on national duty, while Yudhvir is on the injury list.

"Aquib Nabi has his own stature. Aquib Nabi has his own place in the team. Every player has his own place,” Gupta said. He added that the return of the missing players would give Jammu and Kashmir more options in the pace department.

"Everyone is afraid of the fast bowling attack," Gupta asserted. JKCA Secretary Vivek Khajuria also praised the bowling unit. "It's a long match, a five-day match. Very soon, we'll come back," Khajuria said.

Khajuria named Sunil Kumar, Nasir Lone and Umar Nazir among the bowlers who had impressed him and said the team was currently in good form.

The Irani Cup is being staged in Jammu and Kashmir after the team won the Ranji Cup. The hosting has also brought advanced match facilities, including the use of the Decision Review System (DRS).

Khajuria said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had provided significant support to the JKCA in preparing for the match.

"Because we are the Ranji champions, the Ranji champions host the Irani Cup. We are very happy," he said. The association has also been working to deliver live coverage and other match-day facilities within a short preparation period.

The Irani Cup is part of a busy season for Jammu and Kashmir. The venue is also scheduled to host three Ranji Cup matches involving Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Vidarbha.