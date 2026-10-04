ETV Bharat / sports

Jharkhand Throwball Players Seek Government Acknowledgement And Benefits

Hazaribagh : The Late Mitita Tudu Memorial State Throwball Championship that just concluded in Hazaribagh saw the participation of national and international level players who shared the pain of the sport not getting its due. These players have pointed out their contribution is not acknowledged by the authorities.

Aruna Yadav was the captain of the Indian team that won the gold at the 2nd South Asian Throwball Championship held earlier this year in Ranchi. Meanwhile, Amardeep has won the gold medals in events held in Malaysia in 2015, Indo Nepal in 2017, Bengaluru in 2019 and Ranchi in June 2026.

Top players Aruna Yadav and Amardeep who have won several gold medals shared their pain saying that in Jharkhand, gold medalists and international players are not getting respect despite the state government running numerous programmes and schemes to encourage athletes.

They said that they are not receiving any government benefits and players are struggling to make ends meet. They pointed out that international players are forced to take up private jobs and sell vegetables on the roadside.

Throwball players in action at Late Mitita Tudu Memorial State Throwball Championship (ETV Bharat)

Amardeep drives a private cab at night and runs his father's vegetable shop during the day.

Gautam Singh, National General Secretary of Indian Throwball Association, also admitted that the players in Jharkhand are not receiving what they deserve. He said that these players are working hard and making their mark internationally, winning gold medals but the government is not recognizing their contribution.

He said, “In other states, throwball players are getting government jobs and are even being provided with resources for practice. However, the state government is not sensitive. We hope the government will take some action in the coming days.”

The Mitita Tudu Memorial Throwball Championship at Silwar Stadium saw 800 players from 16 districts participating in the state-level competition.