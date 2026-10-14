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Jharkhand’s Sanjana Kumari Heads To Asian Para Games 2026, Father Seeks Government Support

Jharkhand’s Sanjana Kumari Heads To Asian Para Games, Father Seeks Government Support ( ETV Bharat )

Lohardaga: Five years of training in Lucknow have brought Sanjana Kumari to an important moment in her badminton career - the opportunity to represent India at the Asian Para Games in Japan. Back home in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, her father Ratan Kumar takes pride in her selection, but also has a concern - he wants financial support for his daughter which will help her hone her talent even more.

Sanjana left for Japan on Tuesday, October 13 to compete in the women’s singles SL3 category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, scheduled from October 18 to 24 in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya.

Jharkhand’s Sanjana Kumari Heads To Asian Para Games, Father Seeks Government Support (ETV Bharat) A resident of Shantinagar in Dhodha Toli, Lohardaga, Sanjana is ranked 13th in the world. For the past five years, she has been training at a badminton centre in Lucknow under coach Gaurav Khanna, working towards stronger performances on the international circuit. She has already competed in several international tournaments and won medals. Her selection for the Asian Para Games gives her another opportunity to build on those performances, while bringing recognition to her home district and Jharkhand. Jharkhand’s Sanjana Kumari Heads To Asian Para Games, Father Seeks Government Support (ETV Bharat)