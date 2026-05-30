Jharkhand Govt To Appoint Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Health Ambassador
Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari lauded the young cricketer for his powerpack performances and expressed confidence over his future achievements.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Ranchi: Young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has captivated the entire nation at a tender age through his explosive batting and extraordinary talent, is set to be felicitated in Jharkhand. The state government has also decided to appoint him as the brand ambassador of the Jharkhand Health Department.
Jharkhand Health Minister, Dr Irfan Ansari told ETV Bharat over phone that Vaibhav represents the “AI” of modern cricket. “Although his team may have lost the match, he has undoubtedly won the hearts of millions of Indians,” the minister said while congratulating the cricketer.
Dr Ansari said that Vaibhav’s confidence and aggression while facing top-tier international bowlers stands as a testament to his extraordinary talent.
“Vaibhav has brought glory not only to his own name but also to his parents, the state of Bihar, and the entire nation,” he said while confirming that Vaibhav would be honoured in Jharkhand.
The Health Minister noted that the courage, self-confidence, and talent demonstrated by Vaibhav at the mere age of 15 are writing a new chapter in the history of Indian cricket.
“Vaibhav is not merely a player; he is a living embodiment of youthful energy, hard work, discipline, and perseverance. His explosive batting has filled the entire nation with pride and has inspired millions of young people,” he said.
“His talent and positive mindset have personally left a deep impression on me as a cricketer. Jharkhand Health Department intends to collaborate with Vaibhav to disseminate messages regarding health, fitness, discipline, and a positive lifestyle among the youth,” the minister said.
He also expressed confidence that Vaibhav will elevate India's stature in the world of cricket to new heights, and the nation will continue to take immense pride in him for a long time to come.
झारखंड के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. इरफान अंसारी की बड़ी घोषणा — युवा क्रिकेट सनसनी वैभव सूर्यवंशी होंगे सम्मानित, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के बनेंगे ब्रांड एंबेसडर।— Dr. Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) May 30, 2026
क्रिकेट जगत में अपनी विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज़ी, अद्भुत प्रतिभा और कम उम्र में ही पूरे देश को प्रभावित करने वाले युवा क्रिकेट सितारे… pic.twitter.com/RebQl2bnbj
Vaibhav’s explosive batting performance in IPL
Opening the innings for the Rajasthan Royals, he amassed a total of 776 runs across 16 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 48.50 and a blistering strike rate of 237.30.
Throughout the tournament, he scored one century and five half-centuries. However, his team was knocked out of the tournament after losing to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Nevertheless, Vaibhav's batting was praised throughout the tournament.
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