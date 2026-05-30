ETV Bharat / sports

Jharkhand Govt To Appoint Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Health Ambassador

Ranchi: Young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has captivated the entire nation at a tender age through his explosive batting and extraordinary talent, is set to be felicitated in Jharkhand. The state government has also decided to appoint him as the brand ambassador of the Jharkhand Health Department.

Jharkhand Health Minister, Dr Irfan Ansari told ETV Bharat over phone that Vaibhav represents the “AI” of modern cricket. “Although his team may have lost the match, he has undoubtedly won the hearts of millions of Indians,” the minister said while congratulating the cricketer.

Dr Ansari said that Vaibhav’s confidence and aggression while facing top-tier international bowlers stands as a testament to his extraordinary talent.

“Vaibhav has brought glory not only to his own name but also to his parents, the state of Bihar, and the entire nation,” he said while confirming that Vaibhav would be honoured in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari (File/ANI)

The Health Minister noted that the courage, self-confidence, and talent demonstrated by Vaibhav at the mere age of 15 are writing a new chapter in the history of Indian cricket.