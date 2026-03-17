ETV Bharat / sports

Jharkhand Athletes Call For Better Facilities To Enhance Performance

Ranchi: Despite having proved their prowess at various levels, Jharkhand’s athletes continue to struggle with a paucity of facilities they deserve. The picture isn't rosy when it comes to the prevailing scenario around those trying to make a mark in track and field events, as athletes that have been returning with medals at national and international events are deprived of the facilities that could enhance their performance further.

However, officials claim that all efforts are being done to address the concerns of athletes. The question posed by the athletes is why their disciplines don't get the same attention as hockey and cricket. They also ask why even international medal winners don’t have access to quality coaching, a balanced diet and modern training facilities.

Jharkhand's international athlete, Ramchandra Sanga, told ETV Bharat, "International-level stadiums and tracks have been built at many places, but there is no regular, high-level coaching. Athletics is a highly technical sport, in which an athlete's technique, fitness and training are crucial. Without the guidance of an experienced coach, athletes will not be able to perform to their full potential."

He disclosed that players often practice on their own and lack proper guidance to improve their techniques, making it difficult to prepare for international competitions. "Furthermore, diet is a major issue for athletes. An athlete needs a balanced and nutritious diet daily to maintain his or her fitness and stamina," he added.

He underlined that in order to compete with the world’s best athletes, Indian athletes need the same level of training and facilities. "With the right diet and better coaching, Jharkhand athletes can achieve even greater success at the international level," Ramchandra claimed.

In Jharkhand, the majority of the athletes come from rural and tribal areas where there is ample talent but hardly any facilities.

Ramchandra himself comes from Jorar Basti in the Namkum area of Ranchi. Hailing from a humble background, he began his journey under difficult circumstances where he lacked access to proper training facilities and diet. He kept his dream alive and continued to work hard. For him, 2019 has special significance when he competed in a track event for the first time, finishing sixth at the Youth Asian Games without any coaching from a senior coach.

Ramchandra pointed out that athletes from rural backgrounds don't even have access to proper tracks for practice. He continued to work hard and began performing well in national competitions, finishing third in the Khelo India competition. Thereafter, he won a silver medal at the Junior National Championships held in Ranchi. This was followed by a gold in the 400-meter race.