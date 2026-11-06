Not Only Jesus De Miguel, But These Five Players Also Suffered Severe Collisions On Football Field
Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel passed away at the age of 30 after an on-field collision in a second-division football match.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Football is a fatal sport, and being a contact sport, it sometimes witnesses lethal tackles and on-field collisions. The adrenaline is high amongst the footballers, and they commit fully to the cause of stopping the opposition players. However, in that attempt to save their goal, players sometimes get into incidents which can be life-threatening.
One such incident occurred in Spanish football after a severe collision in a second division match. The incident took place in the closing stages of the match between Tenerife and Andorra after the scores were levelled at 2-2. Jesús De Miguel was chasing the ball while the opposition goalkeeper, Owono, rushed out of his penalty area to intercept the aerial ball.
The goalkeeper's knee hit the Tenerife forward in the chest, which left him unconscious on the pitch. He was rushed to the hospital afterwards and eventually passed away. However, Miguel is not the only footballer to face a severe accident on the football field. The following are some of the instances where players were involved in fatal football field incidents.
John Thomson (1931)
Scottish Celtic goalkeeper, John Thomson, died in 1931 after suffering a severe head injury at the age of 22. The goalkeeper was involved in a collision with the knee of Rangers player Sam English. Thomson suffered a fractured skull and died just a few hours later in the hospital.
Thomson had 66 clean sheets in his name from 188 appearances. He was also the Scottish Cup winner in 1927 and 1931.
John Thomson - "The Prince of Goalkeepers"💚 28/01/1909 - 05/09/1931 https://t.co/42ArkjXnzg— Celtic GIFs (@CelticGIFs) September 4, 2026
José Antonio Gallardo (1985)
In 1986, Málaga goalkeeper José Antonio Gallardo lost his life after a severe collision on the football field. His team was up against Celta Vigo at Balaídos on December 21, 1985, when he collided with Baltazar while fighting for a loose ball.
A morte de Jesús de Miguel trouxe de volta na Espanha uma história que envolve um brasileiro. 21 de dezembro de 1986, Balaídos, Celta x Málaga pela Segunda Divisão. Aos 18 minutos, uma bola dividida: o goleiro José Antonio Gallardo, do Málaga, e o centroavante Baltazar, goiano revelado no Brasil e campeão brasileiro pelo Grêmio, chegaram juntos. Foi um choque fortuito, e Gallardo ficou desacordado. No hospital, os exames mostraram uma fissura no crânio, e ele chegou a receber alta. No dia 7 de janeiro piorou, entrou em coma e morreu em 15 de janeiro de 1987, aos 26 anos. Baltazar visitou o goleiro no hospital e levou uma Bíblia para a família. Anos depois, já consagrado como artilheiro da Espanha pelo Atlético de Madrid com 35 gols, ele resumiu assim: "Foi um dos piores momentos da minha vida. É muito difícil que, num choque involuntário, uma pessoa morra, mas aconteceu." Desde 2017, a Porta 13 do estádio La Rosaleda, em Málaga, leva o nome de Gallardo. O caso dele não é o único: no ano passado, o goleiro Raúl Ramírez, de 19 anos, do Colindres, da quinta divisão espanhola, também morreu depois de um choque em campo.— Curiosidades Brasil (@CuriosidadesBRL) November 3, 2026
Initial medical examinations showed three fractures in the left parietal bone of his skull, but more severe consequences were yet to occur. His condition deteriorated over the following days. Subsequently, Gallardo fell into a coma and eventually died on January 15, 1986, aged just 26.
Serhiy Perkhun (2001)
A tragedy struck Russian football 25 years ago as CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Serhiy Perkhun was involved in a severe head-on collision with Anzhi Makhachkala striker Budun Budunov. The injury appeared to be minor initially, but he fell into a coma on his way to the hospital and died several days later after suffering from cerebral edema, or swelling of the brain.
Serhiy Perkhun The goalkeeper of CSKA Moscow Serhiy Perkhun died ten days after entering into a coma, on the 29th of August 2001, following a big knock to the head after accidentally colliding with a rival player, during a game in the Russian league. https://t.co/CTe3xFN0ql— King Madrid👑 ❤️ (@MadridExtraKing) February 6, 2024
Akli Fairuz (2014)
Akli Fairuz was playing for Persiraja in Indonesia when he received a kick in the abdomen from PSAP Sigli's goalkeeper. Fairuz was in the hospital for six days but eventually died from the injuries to his bladder because of the kick.
Raúl Ramírez (2025)
The Club Deportivo Colindres goalkeeper Raúl Ramírez died in September 2025 after suffering an injury to his head while playing against Revilla de Camargo in Spain’s Tercera RFEF. The goalkeeper was at Valdecilla Hospital in Santander. He suffered cardiac arrest and died two days later after the collision at the age of 19.