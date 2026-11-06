ETV Bharat / sports

Not Only Jesus De Miguel, But These Five Players Also Suffered Severe Collisions On Football Field

Filwe photo: Jesus De Miguel ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Football is a fatal sport, and being a contact sport, it sometimes witnesses lethal tackles and on-field collisions. The adrenaline is high amongst the footballers, and they commit fully to the cause of stopping the opposition players. However, in that attempt to save their goal, players sometimes get into incidents which can be life-threatening.

One such incident occurred in Spanish football after a severe collision in a second division match. The incident took place in the closing stages of the match between Tenerife and Andorra after the scores were levelled at 2-2. Jesús De Miguel was chasing the ball while the opposition goalkeeper, Owono, rushed out of his penalty area to intercept the aerial ball.

The goalkeeper's knee hit the Tenerife forward in the chest, which left him unconscious on the pitch. He was rushed to the hospital afterwards and eventually passed away. However, Miguel is not the only footballer to face a severe accident on the football field. The following are some of the instances where players were involved in fatal football field incidents. John Thomson (1931) Scottish Celtic goalkeeper, John Thomson, died in 1931 after suffering a severe head injury at the age of 22. The goalkeeper was involved in a collision with the knee of Rangers player Sam English. Thomson suffered a fractured skull and died just a few hours later in the hospital. Thomson had 66 clean sheets in his name from 188 appearances. He was also the Scottish Cup winner in 1927 and 1931. José Antonio Gallardo (1985) In 1986, Málaga goalkeeper José Antonio Gallardo lost his life after a severe collision on the football field. His team was up against Celta Vigo at Balaídos on December 21, 1985, when he collided with Baltazar while fighting for a loose ball.