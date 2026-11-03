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Spanish Footballer Jesus De Miguel Passes Away At Age Of 30 After Suffering Horrific On-Field Collision

Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel passed away at the age of 30 after suffering an injury due to a horrific on-field collision.

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File photo: Jesus de Miguel (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Tenerife (Spain): Spanish footballer and CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel passed away on Tuesday after a severe on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a second-division match. The footballer, aged 30, was part of an intense collision on the field.

Tenerife confirmed the death of Jesus de Miguel in an official release. The statement revealed that he passed away at 8 am local time on Tuesday, a day after the unfortunate incident at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jess de Miguel Alameda," the club said in its statement.

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome."

The incident took place in the closing stages of Monday's second division match between Tenerife and Andorra. The score was level at 2-2, and De Miguel was chasing a long ball when opposition goalkeeper Owono rushed out of his penalty area to intercept the aerial ball.

The goalkeeper's knee hit the Tenerife forward in the chest, which left him unconscious on the pitch. Medical personnel attended to De Miguel, and the emergency treatment continued for more than five minutes. He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, but the medical team managed to restore his pulse, and the forward was rushed to the hospital.

The match was abandoned as a result seven minutes into stoppage time to allow the medical teams to attend to the injured player. Also, Owono was shown a red card.

De Miguel started his senior football journey with club Leganés B in 2015 and also went on to play for eight other Spanish clubs. He joined Tenerife last year and was playing a pivotal role for the team in the ongoing season.

Many from the football fraternity offered their condolences after his death. FC Andorra also expressed their support to the footballer, his family and the club after the incident.

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