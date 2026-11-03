Spanish Footballer Jesus De Miguel Passes Away At Age Of 30 After Suffering Horrific On-Field Collision
Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel passed away at the age of 30 after suffering an injury due to a horrific on-field collision.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Tenerife (Spain): Spanish footballer and CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel passed away on Tuesday after a severe on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a second-division match. The footballer, aged 30, was part of an intense collision on the field.
Tenerife confirmed the death of Jesus de Miguel in an official release. The statement revealed that he passed away at 8 am local time on Tuesday, a day after the unfortunate incident at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.
🔵⚪️ | Golpe fortísimo de Owono sobre Jesús de Miguel que hace que salten todas las alarmas. 🇪🇸👀 🙏🏼 Pronta recuperación a Jesús y que todo quede en un susto 🏟️ Tenerife - Andorra https://t.co/NXopIJ7p9H— Laliga News (@laligaa_neews) November 2, 2026
"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jess de Miguel Alameda," the club said in its statement.
"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome."
Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente nada que mitigue este sentimiento repleto de tristeza. Estamos junto a su desolada familia, junto a sus seres queridos, junto a todo el tinerfeñismo que hoy llora por este cruel desenlace. La familia de Jesús de Miguel agradece todas y cada una de las muestras de apoyo recibidas, e igualmente solicita, de corazón, máximo respeto a su privacidad, en estos terribles momentos. 🖤 DEP— CD Tenerife 🏴 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026
The incident took place in the closing stages of Monday's second division match between Tenerife and Andorra. The score was level at 2-2, and De Miguel was chasing a long ball when opposition goalkeeper Owono rushed out of his penalty area to intercept the aerial ball.
The goalkeeper's knee hit the Tenerife forward in the chest, which left him unconscious on the pitch. Medical personnel attended to De Miguel, and the emergency treatment continued for more than five minutes. He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, but the medical team managed to restore his pulse, and the forward was rushed to the hospital.
Terrible news from Spain: Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel has sadly passed away. The striker has could not overcome the serious consequences of the incident suffered during the match against FC Andorra. A devastating loss for Tenerife and whole football world. Prayers and thoughtd go out to his family, friends, teammates, and everyone at CD Tenerife during this difficult time. Rest in peace. 🕊️— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2026
The match was abandoned as a result seven minutes into stoppage time to allow the medical teams to attend to the injured player. Also, Owono was shown a red card.
De Miguel started his senior football journey with club Leganés B in 2015 and also went on to play for eight other Spanish clubs. He joined Tenerife last year and was playing a pivotal role for the team in the ongoing season.
🙏🏼 Des del FC Andorra volem enviar tota la nostra força i els millors desitjos a Jesús de Miguel després del greu incident patit durant el partit d’avui. Esperem que es recuperi aviat. Una abraçada molt forta al jugador, a la seva família i al CD Tenerife.— FC Andorra (@fcandorra) November 2, 2026
Many from the football fraternity offered their condolences after his death. FC Andorra also expressed their support to the footballer, his family and the club after the incident.