ETV Bharat / sports

Spanish Footballer Jesus De Miguel Passes Away At Age Of 30 After Suffering Horrific On-Field Collision

File photo: Jesus de Miguel ( AFP )

Tenerife (Spain): Spanish footballer and CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel passed away on Tuesday after a severe on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a second-division match. The footballer, aged 30, was part of an intense collision on the field.

Tenerife confirmed the death of Jesus de Miguel in an official release. The statement revealed that he passed away at 8 am local time on Tuesday, a day after the unfortunate incident at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jess de Miguel Alameda," the club said in its statement. "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome." The incident took place in the closing stages of Monday's second division match between Tenerife and Andorra. The score was level at 2-2, and De Miguel was chasing a long ball when opposition goalkeeper Owono rushed out of his penalty area to intercept the aerial ball.