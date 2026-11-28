ETV Bharat / sports

Jermaine Haley, Known As WWE Wrestler Bronson Reed, Dies At 38

FILE- The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 18, 2020. ( AP )

Stamford: Jermaine Haley, known as the WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, has died due to medical complications. He was 38. World Wrestling Entertainment announced Haley's death on Friday, but did not provide details.

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications,” the company said. “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.”