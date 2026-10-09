ETV Bharat / sports

Born In Gujarat, Represented New Zealand: Jeet Raval Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket

File photo: Jeet Raval ( AFP )

Hyderabad: New Zealand left-handed batter Jeet Raval bid adieu to professional cricket on Friday. The 38-year-old featured in the 24 Tests and amassed 1,143 runs during his playing career from 2016 and 2020 Coincidentally, Raval grew up in Gujarat and learned in the same school as former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel before his family moved to New Zealand.

Raval played a total of 164 first-class games representing Auckland, Central Stags and Northern Districts. He made his first-class debut for Auckland in 2008, then moved to the Central Stags and then finally to Northern Districts.

"It's with a great honour and a privilege that I made this decision. I feel at peace and very content. The childhood dream was obviously to play for Black Caps, and I look back with pride. It wasn't just my dream, but also my father's dream as well. We saw an opportunity, and he moved the family here so I could have an opportunity to live my dream," Raval told the Northern Districts Cricket Association. Jeet Rawal was born in September 1988 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He studied at Vidyanagar School, where he opened alongside Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel as a child. He also played cricket for Gujarat under-15 and under-17 teams. In 2004, at the age of 16, he shifted to Auckland, New Zealand with his family.