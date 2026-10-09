Born In Gujarat, Represented New Zealand: Jeet Raval Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket
The 38-year-old was the schoolmate of Parthiv Patel before his family shifted to New Zealand
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand left-handed batter Jeet Raval bid adieu to professional cricket on Friday. The 38-year-old featured in the 24 Tests and amassed 1,143 runs during his playing career from 2016 and 2020 Coincidentally, Raval grew up in Gujarat and learned in the same school as former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel before his family moved to New Zealand.
Raval played a total of 164 first-class games representing Auckland, Central Stags and Northern Districts. He made his first-class debut for Auckland in 2008, then moved to the Central Stags and then finally to Northern Districts.
Jeet Raval, who played 24 Test matches for New Zealand between 2016 and 2020, has announced his retirement from professional cricket https://t.co/VEcVeoVQid— Cricinfo (@cricinfo) October 9, 2026
"It's with a great honour and a privilege that I made this decision. I feel at peace and very content. The childhood dream was obviously to play for Black Caps, and I look back with pride. It wasn't just my dream, but also my father's dream as well. We saw an opportunity, and he moved the family here so I could have an opportunity to live my dream," Raval told the Northern Districts Cricket Association.
Jeet Rawal was born in September 1988 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He studied at Vidyanagar School, where he opened alongside Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel as a child. He also played cricket for Gujarat under-15 and under-17 teams. In 2004, at the age of 16, he shifted to Auckland, New Zealand with his family.
🏏 Congratulations on a wonderful career, Jeet Raval! Beyond his achievements on the field, Jeet has been a valued voice for players as an NZCPA Board member. Thanks for all you've given to the game, Jeet. We look forward to continuing our work together! 👏 https://t.co/jBzvSVFqYd— NZCPA (@NZCPA) October 9, 2026
Jeet's father wanted him to become a good cricketer, which is why they shifted to New Zealand. He made his first-class cricket debut for Auckland in December 2008 and played a brilliant innings of 256 runs in just the third match.
Jeet got the opportunity to debut for New Zealand in 2016. He impressed everyone by scoring 55 runs in the first innings of his debut match against Pakistan. After that, he played 24 Test matches for New Zealand. He scored 1,143 runs in 39 innings at an average of 30.07. He scored one century and seven half-centuries for the Kiwi team.
Jeet Rawal played his last international match against Australia in Sydney in 2020. Jeet played 164 first-class matches, batting at an average of 37.66 and scoring 10,432 runs. He also scored 24 centuries and 50 half-centuries in his 18-year first-class career.