ETV Bharat / sports

Jeakson's Late Strike Keeps East Bengal's AFC Champions League Knockout Hopes Alive

Kolkata: Jeakson Singh struck a dramatic 87th-minute winner as reigning Indian Super League champions East Bengal registered their first victory in the AFC Champions League Two with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jordan's Al-Hussein SC at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

With their knockout-stage hopes hanging in the balance, East Bengal produced a gritty performance before Jeakson capitalised on a defensive lapse to send the home crowd into raptures.

The midfielder found the net with a right-footed finish from the centre of the box after the Al-Hussein defence struggled to deal with David Lalhlansanga's delivery from a corner.

The crucial victory lifted East Bengal to second place in the group with five points from as many matches, keeping their slender qualification hopes alive ahead of their final group fixture -- an away match -- against leaders Al-Shorta in Baghdad, Iraq, on December 8.

Leaders Al-Shorta have already secured their place in the knockout stage from Group D, while the second spot remains up for grabs, giving East Bengal a chance to progress with a positive result in their final group fixture in Baghdad on December 8. Both East Bengal and Al Hussein are now on five points each.

Al Hussein will face Oman’s Al Seeb Club in their concluding group fixture on December 8. The Antonio Lopez Habas' side had to endure sustained pressure from the Jordanian side, particularly after the break, with goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa playing a crucial role in keeping them in the contest.

Al-Hussein came agonisingly close to taking the lead in the first half but Lachenpa denied Aref Al Haj with a fine save in the 36th minute.

The visitors continued to threaten from distance and through set-pieces, with East Bengal's defence coming under considerable pressure.