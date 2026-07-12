ETV Bharat / sports

Jayden Adams Death: South Africa World Cup 2026 Player Dies At 25, Girlfriend Pays Heartfelt Tribute

The death of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams, who played at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and helped his team reach the knockout stage for the first time, has left the football world in shock, even as fans are trying to understand what led to the tragedy.

Jayden Adams was 25. His body was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning. Adams' death was confirmed by Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture, in a statement on Saturday, though the exact cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25," McKenzie posted on X.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters.” Further details of his death were not given.

“The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed," McKenzie said. “I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation.”

A moment of silence in honor of Adams was held ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday.

Adams started in South Africa's first Group A games against Mexico and Czech Republic. McKenzie said Adams played the second game only hours after learning that his grandmother had died. He came on as a second-half substitute in the third game against South Korea.

Players, officials and fans stand for a moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP)

'Rest Easy, My Angel': Girlfriend pays heartfelt tribute

Adams' girlfriend and long-time partner Aqueelah Adendorf paid moving tribute to him, though she too did not disclose the cause of death.

"In a post on Instagram, Aqueelah share a photo of the couple holding hands and added a profoundly personal message.

"There are no words to describe the pain I’m feeling. Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend. A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I’ll miss you every single day. Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever," she wrote.