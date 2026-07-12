Jayden Adams Death: South Africa World Cup 2026 Player Dies At 25, Girlfriend Pays Heartfelt Tribute
Adams' girlfriend and long-time partner Aqueelah Adendorf paid moving tribute to him, though she too did not disclose the cause of death.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
The death of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams, who played at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and helped his team reach the knockout stage for the first time, has left the football world in shock, even as fans are trying to understand what led to the tragedy.
Jayden Adams was 25. His body was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning. Adams' death was confirmed by Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture, in a statement on Saturday, though the exact cause of death was not revealed.
“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25," McKenzie posted on X.
Media Statement— Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) July 11, 2026
STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF BAFANA BAFANA AND MAMELODI SUNDOWNS MIDFIELDER JAYDEN ADAMS
It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25. pic.twitter.com/bERAKoS7A3
"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters.” Further details of his death were not given.
“The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed," McKenzie said. “I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation.”
A moment of silence in honor of Adams was held ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday.
🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/o4Wnttu45L— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 11, 2026
Adams started in South Africa's first Group A games against Mexico and Czech Republic. McKenzie said Adams played the second game only hours after learning that his grandmother had died. He came on as a second-half substitute in the third game against South Korea.
'Rest Easy, My Angel': Girlfriend pays heartfelt tribute
Adams' girlfriend and long-time partner Aqueelah Adendorf paid moving tribute to him, though she too did not disclose the cause of death.
"In a post on Instagram, Aqueelah share a photo of the couple holding hands and added a profoundly personal message.
"There are no words to describe the pain I’m feeling. Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend. A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I’ll miss you every single day. Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever," she wrote.
Social media was flooded with people claiming that Adams had died by suicide, claiming that he was in depression. However, no offcial confirmation about the cause of death was revealed until this report was published.
Police said they had opened an investigation into the case. "Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk told AFP.
'Cruelly Stolen'
Adams played several seasons for Stellenbosch before joining Mamelodi Sundowns last year. He helped the club win the CAF (African) Champions League this year.
“Death has cruelly stolen one of our own. It has robbed our nation of a remarkable footballer,” the South African Football Players Union posted on X.
Death has cruelly stolen one of our own.— South African Football Players Union (@SAFPU_Official) July 11, 2026
It has robbed our nation of a remarkable footballer, but it will never take away the legacy Jayden Adams leaves behind. We will forever remember his humility, his extraordinary talent and the pride with which he represented South Africa.… pic.twitter.com/zl6uNXrbaV
“We will forever remember his humility, his extraordinary talent and the pride with which he represented South Africa. Rest in eternal peace, Jayden. You will never be forgotten.”
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Federation of Trade Unions also expressed their condolences.
Adams played in all three of South Africa's group-stage matches at the World Cup, as Bafana Bafana reached the Round of 32 for the first time, but did not feature in the knockout defeat by Canada.
He was also part of the South Africa squad that finished third at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was "so incredibly sad to hear" that Adams had passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation's historic World Cup campaign.
"My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates," Infantino said in a statement.
Thank you President Gianni Infantino. We know our true friends when we face tragedy and you recognise our pain and mourn with us. Africa truly matters to you. pic.twitter.com/rJkaKOBLyk— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 11, 2026
Born in Cape Town, Adams came through the Stellenbosch FC academy and became the club's first youth graduate to sign a professional contract in August 2020.
He went on to make 139 appearances for the Cape Winelands side and helped them win the Carling Knockout in 2023 before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.
At Sundowns, the midfielder added a Premiership title and a CAF Champions League crown to his list of honours.
His death comes less than a month after the passing of his grandmother, on the eve of South Africa's Group A match against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium.
"Jayden started in the match against Czechia and gave his all while carrying the burden of losing his grandmother," the South African Football Association said at the time.