ETV Bharat / sports

Jay Shah Re-appointed Unopposed As ICC Chairman For A Second Term

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has announced the unopposed reappointment of Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair following a proposal by the ICC directors at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali, officials said.

The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap, the statement issued by the global body read.

Responding to the reappointment, ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, said he was deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in him. "Dincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world."

According to Jay Shah, the sport is "entering one of the most important and exciting periods" in history. He said that Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 will provide "an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans."

Shah said the responsibility of the board "extends well beyond delivering successful events". He sought to "build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders".