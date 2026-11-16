Jay Shah Re-appointed Unopposed As ICC Chairman For A Second Term
The global body's Board meetings in Bali unanimously re-appointed Jay Shah as ICC Chairman for a second term.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has announced the unopposed reappointment of Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair following a proposal by the ICC directors at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali, officials said.
The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap, the statement issued by the global body read.
Responding to the reappointment, ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, said he was deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in him. "Dincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world."
According to Jay Shah, the sport is "entering one of the most important and exciting periods" in history. He said that Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 will provide "an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans."
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali. This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world. “We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. “Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. “I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.” More: https://t.co/Xs4sidFvOU— ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026
Shah said the responsibility of the board "extends well beyond delivering successful events". He sought to "build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders".
He shared his belief that cricket’s greatest strength is "its ability to bring people together". He was confident that with the Board's support, the focus will be on "turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come".
As cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, the body has recently announced an expanded long-range programme for competitions, delivering greater participation and development pathways, the statement said.
The Board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cricket’s foundations, supporting the continued growth of the women’s game, expanding opportunities for Associate Members, protecting the integrity of international cricket and developing sustainable commercial opportunities to support the sport’s long-term future, it further read.
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