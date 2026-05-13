ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah Retains Top Spot, Jaiswal And Gill Included In Top 10
Jasprit Bumrah continues to be at the top position in the Test rankings recently released by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
By PTI
Published : May 13, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Dubai: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah maintained his pole position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings published on Wednesday. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were placed 8th and 9th among the batters, respectively, with former England Test skipper Joe Root leading the charts with 880 points.
Jaiswal has 750 points, and Gill, who has climbed a spot, has accumulated 730 points. Harry Brook is second in the list, followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith, respectively. It must be noted that India is yet to play any of their WTC matches in 2026 having last played against South Africa at home in the month of November.
In the bowlers' list, Bumrah is still leading the charts with 879 points, while the next best Indian is Mohammed Siraj, placed 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are currently placed 14th and 15th, respectively.
Australia's Mitchell Starc and Test captain Pat Cummins have gained to spot to second and fourth place respectively, while New Zealand's Matt Henry also leapfrogged to third spot.
Notably, India are yet to play any of the matches in the World Test Championship 2026-28 as their last red-ball appearance came in the match against South Africa at home in November. Also, the teams haven't played Test cricket as they have been busy in the T20 World Cup, and now most of the international cricketers are playing in the Indian Premier League.
The tournament will conclude on May 31, and India will next play their Test match against Afghanistan from June 6 to 10. It will be their first red-ball appearance this year.