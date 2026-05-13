ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah Retains Top Spot, Jaiswal And Gill Included In Top 10

Dubai: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah maintained his pole position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings published on Wednesday. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were placed 8th and 9th among the batters, respectively, with former England Test skipper Joe Root leading the charts with 880 points.

Jaiswal has 750 points, and Gill, who has climbed a spot, has accumulated 730 points. Harry Brook is second in the list, followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith, respectively. It must be noted that India is yet to play any of their WTC matches in 2026 having last played against South Africa at home in the month of November.

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah is still leading the charts with 879 points, while the next best Indian is Mohammed Siraj, placed 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are currently placed 14th and 15th, respectively.