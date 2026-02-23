ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah Etches His Name In Record Books Surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin

Bumrah now has 33 wickets in the T20 World Cups and has surpassed former Indian spinner Ashwin in the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in the tournament. Ashwin has taken 32 wickets in 24 T20 World Cup matches, while Bumrah now has 33 wickets from 22 T20 World Cup matches. His teammate Arshdeep Singh also equalled Ashwin, taking 32 wickets from 18 T20 matches.

Hyderabad: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah inked his name in the record books during the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The right-arm pacer bowled an impressive spell in a match where all other bowlers were leaking runs with an economy of more than 6. He registered bowling figures of 4-0-15-3. By taking crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, he surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin to achieve a crucial milestone.

Hardik Pandya is in fourth place with 29 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja has taken 22 wickets in the tournament.

India lost by 76 runs

The Indian team suffered a massive defeat in the match against South Africa by 76 runs. Batting first, the Proteas posted 187/7 on the scoreboard, and the Indian batting unit faltered against them. David Miller scored a knock of 63 runs from 35 deliveries for South Africa, and a clinical display from the bowling unit saw India crumble in the chase.

The Indian team was bundled out on 111. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name, while Keshav Maharaj scalped three wickets. Shivam Dube was the top run-scorer for India with a knock of 42 runs from 37 deliveries. A few batters got to a start but failed to capitalise on it, while six of them were dismissed in single digits.

India will play their next match against Zimbabwe at the M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 26, and it will be a must-win game for the Indian side.