ETV Bharat / sports

Jaspal Rana, Asian Games Medalist And Manu Bhaker’s Coach, Passes Away At 49

Hyderabad: Indian shooting legend and renowned coach Jaspal Rana died at the age of 49 after suffering cardiac complications earlier this week.

The former Asian Games medalist, who is currently working as the high-performance coach for India's pistol shooters, had reportedly felt some discomfort while returning to the homeland from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. He was taken to the hospital after landing in New Delhi and underwent treatment for the cardiac complication he faced.

Doctors identified a cardiac blockage, and a stent was installed to clear it. According to a report from PTI, his condition deteriorated despite reports of him being stable.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo confirmed that Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. His untimely death has left the shooting fraternity in a state of shock.