Jaspal Rana, Asian Games Medalist And Manu Bhaker’s Coach, Passes Away At 49
Shooting great and former Asian Games medalist Jasprit Rana passed away at the age of 49.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian shooting legend and renowned coach Jaspal Rana died at the age of 49 after suffering cardiac complications earlier this week.
The former Asian Games medalist, who is currently working as the high-performance coach for India's pistol shooters, had reportedly felt some discomfort while returning to the homeland from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. He was taken to the hospital after landing in New Delhi and underwent treatment for the cardiac complication he faced.
Doctors identified a cardiac blockage, and a stent was installed to clear it. According to a report from PTI, his condition deteriorated despite reports of him being stable.
Indian Shooting Loses a Legend 😢— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 12, 2026
Former Asian Games Gold Medallist & renowned coach Jaspal Rana passed away at 49.
🏅 4-time Asian Games Gold Medallist
🏅 9-time CWG Gold Medallist
• Served as High-Performance Coach for Indian pistol shooters
Rest in peace, legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ua4RKeuRyD
National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo confirmed that Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. His untimely death has left the shooting fraternity in a state of shock.
He is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences after the demise of the shooting great.
Jaspal Rana's shooting career
Rana rose through the ranks for the first time at the age of 12 when he won his first national-level gold. His international breakthrough was in 1994 at the Commonwealth and Asian Games when he won gold medals in the 25m. He stole the show for the country in the 2006 Asian Games when he won three gold medals and a silver medal, including a performance where he equalled the world record.
After impressing with his performances as a player, he has done commendable work in the coaching role as well. His most significant contribution came when he was mentoring Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat.
He has groomed young shooters like Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav as a junior pistol coach since 2012. Also, the NRAI have officially appointed him in the role of the High-Performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February last year. Also, for his contribution to Indian shooting, Rana has been honoured with the Arjuna Award (1994), the Padma Shri (1997), and the Dronacharya Award (2020).