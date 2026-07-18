Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu Storms Into First Tour Final In Two Years With Victory Over Chen Yufei
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu entered the final of the Japan Open, beating Chen Yufei of China in the semifinal clash.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: PV Sindhu put an end to the two-year-wait to reach a BWF tour final, reaching the title clash of the Japan Open 2026 with a triumph over Chen Yufei of China. This is the first time Sindhu has reached the final of the tournament and also put an end to the five-match losing streak against the Chinese opponent.
The Indian shuttler won the match 21-19, 15-10 as Yufei was forced to retire in the second game of the fixture. She was forced to retire due to a hamstring injury in the second game. Sindhu will be up against the winner of Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia on Sunday. Sindhu was at the peak of her power during the clash, and the walkover just made her victory quicker.
Semifinals clash sees Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 contest Chen Yu Fei 🇨🇳.#BWFWorldTour #JapanOpen2026 pic.twitter.com/DAT1oNxv4n— BWF (@bwfmedia) July 18, 2026
Sindhu was more proactive throughout the contest, breaking through the defence of the Chinese shuttler and working well with her own transitions.
How did the match unfold?
Sindhu last played a BWF tour final in 2024 when she won the Syed Modi International. Yufei helped lead early in the first game, but Sindhu earned four points on a trot to put herself in a strong position at 10-5. Yufei then bounced back into the contest, but Sindhu held an edge thanks to her crossdrop shots.
Yufei cut the deficit to one point, and it included a rally of 51 shots between the two shittlers. Both of them were tied at 19-19, but Sindhu stepped up in the crunch moment to wrap up the game.
In the second game, Sindhu took an advantage of 11-7 at the break. At 15-10, Yufei started to feel the effects of her hamstring injury and retired from the game. Notably, Sindhu beat Yufei after a gap of seven years, as she last did so in 2019.
In 2026, Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open, the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open and the Australian Open.