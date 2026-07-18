ETV Bharat / sports

Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu Storms Into First Tour Final In Two Years With Victory Over Chen Yufei

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu put an end to the two-year-wait to reach a BWF tour final, reaching the title clash of the Japan Open 2026 with a triumph over Chen Yufei of China. This is the first time Sindhu has reached the final of the tournament and also put an end to the five-match losing streak against the Chinese opponent.

The Indian shuttler won the match 21-19, 15-10 as Yufei was forced to retire in the second game of the fixture. She was forced to retire due to a hamstring injury in the second game. Sindhu will be up against the winner of Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia on Sunday. Sindhu was at the peak of her power during the clash, and the walkover just made her victory quicker.

Sindhu was more proactive throughout the contest, breaking through the defence of the Chinese shuttler and working well with her own transitions.