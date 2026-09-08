ETV Bharat / sports

Japan Name 15-Member Squad For Historic T20I Against India in Sano

Hyderabad: Japan have named a 15-member squad for the historic T20I fixture against India at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22. In this historic clash, Japan will get exposure to play against the World Champions. Japan have picked the same squad that will feature in the Asian Games starting from September 19.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, who has scored the most runs for Japan, will lead the side in the historic clash. Apart from him, Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are the other two players with more than 50 T20Is.

Emerging spin-bowling all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn has earned a call-up to the squad after impressing selectors with his performance in the domestic competition. Tsuyoshi Takada returns to the fold after playing his first international match for Japan at the ICC East Asia-Pacific Twenty20 Championship in 2013.

Makoto Taniyama, a leg-spinner who modelled his action after watching videos of Shane Warne and the leading wicket-taker of the national team, is also included in the squad.