Japan Name 15-Member Squad For Historic T20I Against India in Sano
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming will lead Japan in their historic T20I against India in Sano.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Japan have named a 15-member squad for the historic T20I fixture against India at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22. In this historic clash, Japan will get exposure to play against the World Champions. Japan have picked the same squad that will feature in the Asian Games starting from September 19.
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, who has scored the most runs for Japan, will lead the side in the historic clash. Apart from him, Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are the other two players with more than 50 T20Is.
🚨🇯🇵 THE SQUAD IS HERE! 🇯🇵🚨— 一般社団法人 日本クリケット協会｜ JCA Japan Cricket Association (@CricketJapan) September 7, 2026
日本 🇯🇵 が、スズキカップでインド 🇮🇳 と対戦する歴史的な一戦に臨むメンバーを発表しました。#japancricket #クリケット #india #JPNvIND #SuzukiCup pic.twitter.com/DtbkXKCmt0
Emerging spin-bowling all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn has earned a call-up to the squad after impressing selectors with his performance in the domestic competition. Tsuyoshi Takada returns to the fold after playing his first international match for Japan at the ICC East Asia-Pacific Twenty20 Championship in 2013.
Makoto Taniyama, a leg-spinner who modelled his action after watching videos of Shane Warne and the leading wicket-taker of the national team, is also included in the squad.
Charlie Hara-Hinze, who was part of the Under-19 World Cup, has also been included in the squad.
The match between Japan and India is the first step of ‘sports 75’, which is an initiative stemming from the agreement between the two countries. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in sports. The agreement is important for India, considering its ambitions to host the 2036 edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
A special moment for the 15-player group named by Japan to go toe-to-toe with #T20WorldCup champions India 🙌— ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2026
More 👇https://t.co/MMEoQLduMy
Japan will also play two T20Is against Hong Kong on September 19 and 20, respectively. Afterwards, they will face Afghanistan and Nepal on September 24 and September 26, respectively in the Asian Games campaign.
Japan squad for historic T20I
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.