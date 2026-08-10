ETV Bharat / sports

Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Due To Knee Injury With US Open Looming

Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner’s US Open preparations have suffered a major setback after the Italian withdrew from the 2026 Cincinnati Open. Also, the timeline of his return to competitive tennis has been prolonged, and his availability for the upcoming US Open is also in doubt. Sinner has been away from the action since Wimbledon last month. This is his second withdrawal in a row after pulling out of the tournament in Toronto earlier.

Sinner announced his decision to pull out from the Masters 1000 event on Sunday via a statement released by the tournament officials.

“After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati,” Sinner said in a statement released by tournament officials.

“My right knee has been bothering me, and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I'm not ready to compete yet. I’m very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati. I can't wait to be back next year, and I'm now focusing on getting ready for the US Open,” the statement further added.