Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Due To Knee Injury With US Open Looming
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open due to a knee injury.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner’s US Open preparations have suffered a major setback after the Italian withdrew from the 2026 Cincinnati Open. Also, the timeline of his return to competitive tennis has been prolonged, and his availability for the upcoming US Open is also in doubt. Sinner has been away from the action since Wimbledon last month. This is his second withdrawal in a row after pulling out of the tournament in Toronto earlier.
Sinner announced his decision to pull out from the Masters 1000 event on Sunday via a statement released by the tournament officials.
“After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati,” Sinner said in a statement released by tournament officials.
“My right knee has been bothering me, and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I'm not ready to compete yet. I’m very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati. I can't wait to be back next year, and I'm now focusing on getting ready for the US Open,” the statement further added.
Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury.— Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 9, 2026
Wishing all the best to our 2024 champion and can’t wait to see you again next year! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wYHY94viCE
Sinner, Alcaraz both to miss Cincinnati masters
The tournament will miss the presence of two of the biggest tennis stars in the current era as Carlos Alcaraz has also pulled out from the competition due to a right wrist injury. The timing of the injuries has become critical for both the players as the US Open is set to start on August 30.
Alcaraz is racing against time to get fit
The Spanish athlete has been on the sidelines since he suffered a wrist injury and missed the French Open, as well as the whole grass-court season, including Wimbledon.
The fitness will remain a major concern for both Sinner and Alcaraz as they are aiming to get fit for the US Open.