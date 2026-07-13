ETV Bharat / sports

Jannik Sinner Becomes Two-Time Wimbledon Champion; Takes ₹46 Crore Home After Winning Title

Hyderabad: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continued his dominance on the Tennis court in the final of Wimbledon 2026, beating Alexander Zverev of Germany in four sets. Winning titles is no longer a new thing for the 24-year-old, and he won his fifth Grand Slam title at the All England Club. The Italian athlete outplayed his opponent 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 in three hours and 46 minutes to defend his crown.

Both players won one set each at the start, and the contest was a tough one till the second set. However, Sinner unleashed his best version after that and won the next two sets by 6-3 and 6-4. Both players came into the final dishing out some impressive outings, but Zverev fell short at the final hurdle.

What did Sinner say after the win?

Sinner praised his opponent after the game and said that Zverev should continue like this to achieve the best results.

“I would like to start with you and your whole team and family. You reached one of your main goals in winning a Grand Slam and made it happen in Paris. Today was so, so close, and if you play like this I am very, very sure you are going to have this one at home as well. Amazing. Keep going,” Sinner said after the championship match.