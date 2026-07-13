Jannik Sinner Becomes Two-Time Wimbledon Champion; Takes ₹46 Crore Home After Winning Title
Italian star Jannik Sinner won back-to-back Wimbledon titles with a triumph in the 2026 edition against Alexander Zverev.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continued his dominance on the Tennis court in the final of Wimbledon 2026, beating Alexander Zverev of Germany in four sets. Winning titles is no longer a new thing for the 24-year-old, and he won his fifth Grand Slam title at the All England Club. The Italian athlete outplayed his opponent 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 in three hours and 46 minutes to defend his crown.
Both players won one set each at the start, and the contest was a tough one till the second set. However, Sinner unleashed his best version after that and won the next two sets by 6-3 and 6-4. Both players came into the final dishing out some impressive outings, but Zverev fell short at the final hurdle.
Winning here marks greatness. Defence leaves no doubt.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2026
Jannik Sinner is the 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Champion. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/q6nsk2PYiK
What did Sinner say after the win?
Sinner praised his opponent after the game and said that Zverev should continue like this to achieve the best results.
“I would like to start with you and your whole team and family. You reached one of your main goals in winning a Grand Slam and made it happen in Paris. Today was so, so close, and if you play like this I am very, very sure you are going to have this one at home as well. Amazing. Keep going,” Sinner said after the championship match.
In elite company ✨— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2026
Jannik Sinner becomes the 10th player in the Open era to defend the Gentlemen's Singles Championship.#Wimbledon | @janniksin pic.twitter.com/9mqrUc9Hyv
I know the goal is for you to become number one in the world, and you are very close, so I have to be very careful now! Congrats. We both started off very well, serving very fast. We prepared in the best possible way my team and me. I have to thank them and the whole support I get from the whole box,” he added.
Notable records by Sinner during victory
Sinner became only the 10th man in the Open Era to successfully defend the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles title.
He reached 100 Grand Slam wins at the age of 24 years and 330 days. It put him amongst the top 8 youngest to do so.
Jannik's recovery from this slip... Exceptional. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tNWiLRd2Qd— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2026
The Wimbledon 2026 win marked Sinner’s 17th "Big Title" (which includes Grand Slams, ATP Finals, Masters 1000, and Olympic Gold)
Sinner to take INR 46 Crore home
The total prize pool for Wimbledon 2026 is £64.2 million, which is approximately ₹821 crore. Jannik Sinner has earned a winner’s cheque worth £3.6 million (around ₹46.09 crore). Also, the runner-up will take home £1.85 million (nearly ₹23.7 crore).
Prize money breakdown
|Round
|Prize Money
|Champion
|£3,600,000 (around ₹46.09 crore)
|Finalist
|£1,800,000 (nearly ₹23.7 crore)
|Semi-finalist
|£900,000
|Quarter-finalist
|£480,000
|R16
|£300,000
|R32
|£185,000
|R64
|£126,000
|R128
|£80,000
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