Jannik Sinner Scripts History With Maiden Italian Open Title, Breaks Novak Djokovic’s Unique Feat
Jannik Sinner outplayed Casper Rudd in the final of the Italian Open to break a rare record set by Novak Djokovic in the past.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner continued his dominance in the world of tennis on Sunday by winning the Italian Open 2026 by beating Casper Ruud in the final. He clinched the silverware in front of the home fans and put an end to a 50-year drought. He achieved a unique feat, becoming only the second player after Novak Djokovic to complete a career Golden Masters (winning all nine Masters 1000 titles). Sinner emerged triumphant by 6-4, 6-4 in the summit clash that lasted for 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Sinner breaks Djokovic’s world record
The Italian star became the youngest player to complete a career golden master and the first one to do it before turning 30. He achieved the impressive feat at the age of 24 years and 274 days. Djokovic had reached the milestone at the age of 31 years and 92 days old by winning the Cincinnati Open in 2018.
History Makers. Record Setters. 🏆@janniksin @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/JbvxldUIZA— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 17, 2026
The Career Golden Masters, which means winning nine Masters 1000 titles, is a very rare feat, and no one apart from Djokovic and Sinner have managed to achieve it so far. Roger Federer came close to it by winning seven titles, but two remained out of his reach.
Sinner ends 50-year wait
The 24-year-old put an end to the 50-year-drought for an Italian to win the title at the home venue in Rome. No home player has lifted the silverware since Adriano Panatta clinched it in 1976. This makes him the first player to do it after the ATP 1000 format was introduced in 1990.
Eternal love in the Eternal City 💚🤍❤️— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 17, 2026
The moment @janniksin became the first Italian man to win the title since Adriano Panatta in 1976! @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI26 pic.twitter.com/sw7hdLOsWU
Overall, he is the fifth Italian player to win the competition after Nicola Pietrangeli (1957, 1961), Emanuele Sertorio (1933), Giovanni Palmieri (1934) and Adriano Panatta (1976). Sinner has been dominant in the sport, and his rivalry with Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz is on display in most of the Grand Slams in recent times.
Sinner will now have set his sights on the French Open, which will commence from 27 May.
How much prize money will Sinner take home?
The Italian Open featured a major prize pool in every single round in the Italian Open as it is one of the major tournaments. The winner will get €1,007,165 which is equivalent to approximately INR 11.22 Crore. So, Sinner will get INR 11 Crore for winning the tournament. Here is the breakdown for each round of the tournament.
Veni, vidi, vici 🏛️🏆@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI26 | @janniksin pic.twitter.com/Jf1RgbDWgN— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 17, 2026
- Champion €1,007,165
- Finalist €535,585
- Semi-finalist €297,550
- Quarter-finalist €169,375
- Fourth Round €92,470
- Third Round €54,110
- Second Round €31,585
- First Round €21,285