ETV Bharat / sports

Jannik Sinner Scripts History With Maiden Italian Open Title, Breaks Novak Djokovic’s Unique Feat

Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner continued his dominance in the world of tennis on Sunday by winning the Italian Open 2026 by beating Casper Ruud in the final. He clinched the silverware in front of the home fans and put an end to a 50-year drought. He achieved a unique feat, becoming only the second player after Novak Djokovic to complete a career Golden Masters (winning all nine Masters 1000 titles). Sinner emerged triumphant by 6-4, 6-4 in the summit clash that lasted for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Sinner breaks Djokovic’s world record

The Italian star became the youngest player to complete a career golden master and the first one to do it before turning 30. He achieved the impressive feat at the age of 24 years and 274 days. Djokovic had reached the milestone at the age of 31 years and 92 days old by winning the Cincinnati Open in 2018.

The Career Golden Masters, which means winning nine Masters 1000 titles, is a very rare feat, and no one apart from Djokovic and Sinner have managed to achieve it so far. Roger Federer came close to it by winning seven titles, but two remained out of his reach.