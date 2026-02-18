ETV Bharat / sports

J&K Vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Semi-Final: Auqib Nabi Powers Jammu Kashmir To Maiden Ranji Trophy Final

Jammu and Kashmir cricket team scripted history by defeating Bengal by six wickets in their maiden Ranji Trophy semifinal appearance, registering a landmark victory that marks a defining moment in the side's domestic cricket journey.

The young team led by Paras Dogra has made this possible with outstanding performance in all spheres. The star performance came from the pace bowling sensation of Kashmir Auqib Nabi, who took nine wickets in the match, whereas left arm pacer Sunil Kumar took seven wickets.

Resuming the play on last night's score at 43 for 2, Jammu and Kashmir lost Shubham Pundir early, but the night watchman Vanshaj Sharma kept going. He scored 43 runs. Dogra joined him and tried to stabilise the innings, but the captain fell on the individual score of nine runs.

After that, J&K's IPL star Abdul Samad joined Sharma and played aggressively by hitting fours and sixes and putting back the pressure on Bengal. Samad scored 29 runs and managed the team to chase the target of 126 runs in the first session of the fourth day.

The high-voltage semi-final began with Bengal scoring 328 runs in the first innings, powered by Sudip Gharami's ton. From the J&K side, Auqib Nabi was the wrecker-in-chief with five wickets, whereas Sunil Sharma took three wickets and Yudhvir Charak took two wickets.

After coming to bat, J&K scored 302 runs with Abdul Samad scoring 82 runs. Auqib and Yudhvir Charak scored 42 and 33 runs, respectively, for the ninth wicket.

Once Bengal came to bat in the second innings, J&K bowlers didn't allow them to settle and bundled them for 99. Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar took four wickets each, whereas Yudhvir Charak took two wickets. In the second innings, J&K chased the target convincingly and created history by reaching the finals for the first time in history.