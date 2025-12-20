ETV Bharat / sports

JKFA Members Demand Judicial Probe Into Santosh Trophy Team Selection

Jammu: Days after the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered an inquiry into the selection process of the union territory football team for the Santosh Trophy, members of the J&K Football Association (JKFA) in Jammu demanded a judicial probe into the selection.

The members of various football clubs and former office bearers of the JKFA said that they had “no confidence” in the expert panel tasked to enquire into the irregularities.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu today, former treasurer of the JKFA, Jammu Surinder Singh Bunty, alleged that the two members of the government-led committee, Abdul Majid Dar and Ishfaq, were involved in the selection process of the team in question and have been made members of the committee. Bunty was flanked by former national football players and members of different clubs.

“Before the inquiry committee was formed, both these members, who are on deputation to the J&K sports council, one from J&K Bank and the other from the youth services and sports department, had said that the selection of the team was fair and based on merit. When they have already expressed their opinion, how would they be able to do justice to the inquiry?” Bunty said.