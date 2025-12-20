JKFA Members Demand Judicial Probe Into Santosh Trophy Team Selection
Former treasurer of the JKFA, Jammu Surinder Singh Bunty, says they have no confidence in two members of the inquiry committee.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 20, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST
Jammu: Days after the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered an inquiry into the selection process of the union territory football team for the Santosh Trophy, members of the J&K Football Association (JKFA) in Jammu demanded a judicial probe into the selection.
The members of various football clubs and former office bearers of the JKFA said that they had “no confidence” in the expert panel tasked to enquire into the irregularities.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu today, former treasurer of the JKFA, Jammu Surinder Singh Bunty, alleged that the two members of the government-led committee, Abdul Majid Dar and Ishfaq, were involved in the selection process of the team in question and have been made members of the committee. Bunty was flanked by former national football players and members of different clubs.
“Before the inquiry committee was formed, both these members, who are on deputation to the J&K sports council, one from J&K Bank and the other from the youth services and sports department, had said that the selection of the team was fair and based on merit. When they have already expressed their opinion, how would they be able to do justice to the inquiry?” Bunty said.
“We believe that both the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister aren't being shown the real picture of what is happening on the ground. The tenure of the football association ended in 2022, and at present, there is no association in place,” he said. “All the affairs of the association have been taken over by the J&K Sports Council, led by its secretary, who has already exhausted her term. The sports council doesn't have the mandate to select teams but to provide funds and monitor, and they are acting beyond their jurisdiction,” he added.
The issue snowballed into a controversy when the J&K UT team for the Santosh Trophy was selected, and 20 players were selected from the Kashmir Valley, and none from the Jammu region were made part of the team. Many people, including some politicians, had raised their concerns against the selection process, and Sports Minister Satish Sharma ordered the inquiry into the issue. A seven-member inquiry team was formed, which included a few bureaucrats and two professionals, who are into the question.
Explaining further, Bunty said that till the time the association was selecting the team, no such issue of nepotism and favouritism came out, but once the control was with the sports council and a few of their blue-eyed people, things had become murkier.
“We are not against any region, religion or players, but a fair process should be adopted, and teams should be selected based on talent. If the team had been selected based on merit, it wouldn't have been out of the tournament in the first round itself,” he said, adding, “We demand a judicial probe into the issue so that those responsible for creating the mess are identified and punished."
Also Read