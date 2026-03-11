Jammu Kashmir Cricket Team Awarded Rs 8 Crore For Ranji Triumph As BCCI President Joins Celebrations
BCCI president Mithun Manhas handed over a cheque for Rs 5 crore to the team, while JKCA also presented a cheque for Rs 3 crore.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 9:37 AM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), on Tuesday evening, celebrated the triumph in the Ranji Trophy by hosting the team for a dinner at GGM Science College hostel ground.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, joined the celebrations and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the team for creating history by winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time. JKCA also gave a cheque of Rs 3 crore to the team for their brilliant performance.
Jammu and Kashmir bagged their maiden Ranji Trophy title, holding eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw in which the former gained a 291-run first innings lead at Hubballi on February 28.
JKCA teams, including the under-16 boys who had recently won the Vijay Merchant Trophy Plate Group, and the women's team, were also invited to join the celebrations.
All players of the senior men's team were presented with gifts and awards for their victory, and JKCA appreciated them for making the entire J&K proud.
The players' families and the coaching staff joined the celebrations, while JKCA honoured its officials for their hard work in enabling the team to prepare for the Ranji Trophy and clinch the title by defeating the game's giants.
A cultural event was also organised, in which local artists, especially the famous local singer Sonali Dogra, performed and led the players in dancing to celebrate the occasion.
BCCI president Mithun Manhas appreciated the team for their hard work in reaching this position and assured them that, as BCCI president, he will leave no stone unturned to support them.
On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hosted a dinner in Jammu in honour of the members of the Union Territory’s cricket team
Abdullah, along with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officers, warmly welcomed the players and handed over Rs 2 crore in award money to them in recognition of their historic triumph. Manhas was also present on the occasion.
Read More: