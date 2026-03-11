ETV Bharat / sports

Jammu Kashmir Cricket Team Awarded Rs 8 Crore For Ranji Triumph As BCCI President Joins Celebrations

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), on Tuesday evening, celebrated the triumph in the Ranji Trophy by hosting the team for a dinner at GGM Science College hostel ground.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, joined the celebrations and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the team for creating history by winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time. JKCA also gave a cheque of Rs 3 crore to the team for their brilliant performance.

Jammu and Kashmir bagged their maiden Ranji Trophy title, holding eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw in which the former gained a 291-run first innings lead at Hubballi on February 28.

JKCA teams, including the under-16 boys who had recently won the Vijay Merchant Trophy Plate Group, and the women's team, were also invited to join the celebrations.

All players of the senior men's team were presented with gifts and awards for their victory, and JKCA appreciated them for making the entire J&K proud.