Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association Suspends President After Apex Council Vote
Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association suspended President Javid Ahmed Kitab after Apex Council resolution amid legal conflicts; Vice President Desh Rattan Dubey now officiates as president.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has suspended its president, Javid Ahmed Kitab, with immediate effect after a majority of the Apex Council approved a resolution against him.
According to a notification issued by the JKCA on Thursday, the resolution was circulated among eligible members of the Apex Council under the association’s constitution. Since the resolution concerned the conduct and suspension of Kitab, it was not circulated to him.
The notification said the resolution was sent to the remaining nine members of the Apex Council. Eight members conveyed their approval, while one member did not communicate a decision. The resolution was therefore treated as passed by an 8-0 majority under the relevant provisions of the JKCA Constitution.
As a result, the association announced that Kitab “has been suspended with immediate effect". It also directed all officers, employees, affiliated units and functionaries to implement the resolution immediately.
The latest action comes weeks after an internal disagreement over the administration of legal matters within the association.
On June 2, Secretary Vivek Khajuria issued an order declaring invalid a circular that had been issued by Kitab on June 1 seeking to suspend all legal representation on behalf of the JKCA pending a proposed Special General Meeting.
The order stated that Rule 52 of the JKCA Constitution vests authority over legal proceedings and legal representation in the office of the Secretary. It said the president had no constitutional authority to suspend advocates, revoke legal engagements, withdraw vakalatnamas or interfere with legal proceedings being conducted on behalf of the association.
The order further declared Kitab’s circular “ultra vires” of the JKCA Constitution void and without legal effect. It directed all advocates and legal practitioners engaged through the Honorary Secretary to continue representing the association before courts, tribunals and other authorities. The order also asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India, affiliated clubs, members and other stakeholders to take note of the decision.
Earlier, on May 30, the Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer had adopted a resolution recording the composition of the Apex Council under Rule 22 of the JKCA Constitution. In that resolution, Kitab was listed as the honorary president of the association.
The 10-member council included President Kitab, Vice President Desh Rattan Dubey, Secretary Khajuria, and Treasurer Rajan Singh. The remaining positions were filled by Wajahat Majeed, Anil Kumar Koul, Rakesh Koul, nominees from the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) Vikrant Taggar and Ankita Jalla, along with Ankush Kumar, who serves as the representative of the accountant general of J&K.
The June 25 notification stated that the suspension resolution would have the same force and validity as one passed at a duly convened meeting of the Apex Council. It added that the matter would be placed before the council at its next meeting for ratification in accordance with the JKCA Constitution.
The JKCA notification did not specify the detailed grounds for Kitab's suspension beyond stating that the resolution pertained to his conduct. Meanwhile, despite several attempts JKCA officials and Kitab were not available for comments on the development.
Kitab was formally elected to the position on May 21, 2026, after the Supreme Court vacated a stay on the association's elections.
Meanwhile, the association announced that Vice President Dubey has assumed charge as the officiating president following Kitab's suspension.
The order, issued on Friday, said Dubey would exercise all powers and discharge all functions vested in the president under the JKCA Constitution until the Ombudsman decides the matter or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
The notification also directed all office-bearers, Apex Council members, employees, affiliated units, committees, players, officials and other stakeholders to extend full cooperation to the officiating president and comply with his directions to ensure the smooth functioning of the association.
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