ETV Bharat / sports

Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association Suspends President After Apex Council Vote

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has suspended its president, Javid Ahmed Kitab, with immediate effect after a majority of the Apex Council approved a resolution against him.

According to a notification issued by the JKCA on Thursday, the resolution was circulated among eligible members of the Apex Council under the association’s constitution. Since the resolution concerned the conduct and suspension of Kitab, it was not circulated to him.

The notification said the resolution was sent to the remaining nine members of the Apex Council. Eight members conveyed their approval, while one member did not communicate a decision. The resolution was therefore treated as passed by an 8-0 majority under the relevant provisions of the JKCA Constitution.

As a result, the association announced that Kitab “has been suspended with immediate effect". It also directed all officers, employees, affiliated units and functionaries to implement the resolution immediately.

The latest action comes weeks after an internal disagreement over the administration of legal matters within the association.

On June 2, Secretary Vivek Khajuria issued an order declaring invalid a circular that had been issued by Kitab on June 1 seeking to suspend all legal representation on behalf of the JKCA pending a proposed Special General Meeting.

The order stated that Rule 52 of the JKCA Constitution vests authority over legal proceedings and legal representation in the office of the Secretary. It said the president had no constitutional authority to suspend advocates, revoke legal engagements, withdraw vakalatnamas or interfere with legal proceedings being conducted on behalf of the association.

The order further declared Kitab’s circular “ultra vires” of the JKCA Constitution void and without legal effect. It directed all advocates and legal practitioners engaged through the Honorary Secretary to continue representing the association before courts, tribunals and other authorities. The order also asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India, affiliated clubs, members and other stakeholders to take note of the decision.