J&K Beat Hyderabad By 281 Runs In Crucial Ranji Trophy Elite Group D Match

For J&K Abid Mushtaq was the wrecker-in-chief by taking seven wickets whereas off spinner Sahil Lalotra took two wickets and Aquib Nabi took one wicket.

J&K outplayed Hyderabad in every phase of the game and didn't allow the visitors to dominate any session apart from the first session of the first day when the hosts lost early wickets.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has defeated Hyderabad by 281 runs in a crucial Ranji trophy elite group D match here on the last day on Wednesday.

Once the play resumed this morning, Hyderabad lost all the three remaining wickets within 25 minutes of the play with Abid Mushtaq clearing the tail on day 4 of the game. The visitors resumed the play from overnight score of 169 for 7 and could only add 23 runs before being bowled out on 190 runs. For scoring 125 runs in the second innings, Abdul Samad was declared man of the match.

J&K had scored 170 runs in the first innings with Abid Mushtaq's quick fire 57 runs and bowled out Hyderabad for just 121 runs giving the home side a crucial lead. In the second innings, J&K scored 422 runs and setting the visitors a mammoth target of 472 runs to Hyderabad. The visitors collapsed on 190 runs and giving away crucial six points to the home side.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Hyderabad captain Rahul Singh said that they couldn't take the advantage of striking early in the first innings of the first day and could have bowled out J&K much below 170 runs. "We read the pitch very well and opted for bowling first and bowled out J&K on 170. We dropped a catch and allowed some runs to leak and J&K was able to reach to the total of 170 runs. We lost early wickets and in groups which went against us. I got a good start but couldn't convert it to a bigger score,” he said.

Players in action during a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match between J&K and Hyderabad in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

He also credited J&K bowlers for bowling in the right spots with the right length. “Had we got first innings lead, things would have been better for us. In second innings, Samad and Kanahya attacked which took them to a good total," Singh said.

He said that they have got still two months to play next two matches of the tournament and will try to improve.

On the other hand, star bowler for J&K, Abid Mushtaq said he was happy to contribute for the team and win the match.

“I always wanted to contribute for the team and by the grace of God I was able to do that. I tried to bowl in the right areas as the wicket was keeping low which helped me to take wickets. We stuck to the plans given by the captain and coach and we played like that."

J&K will be leaving for Kolkata to take part in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and will be playing their first match on November 26.