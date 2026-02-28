From Underdogs To Champions, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Takes Big Leap
Building on the first innings lead, J&K's Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra emerged as the centurions batting out Karnataka.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST|
Updated : February 28, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: This last day of February of 2026 has been written in golden letters in cricket history as the underdogs and minnows among the giants of the game, Jammu and Kashmir has won the clash of titans and clinched the Ranji Trophy title for the first time in history. They didn't do it on the basis of any luck but sheer hard work and team effort, coupled with superb individual performances coming at the right time from every player when the team needed it the most.
The underdogs defeated all the big names of Indian cricket in their backyard and in all the knock out matches, Jammu and Kashmir conquered wherever they played. Be it defeating the defending champions Madhya Pradesh in quarters finals or mighty Bengal in the semis, the Jammu and Kashmir team has dictated the terms.
Now in the final, the visitors were all over Karnataka from day 1 and never let the hosts get control of the game. Despite having big names of Indian cricket playing from the Karnataka side, including the incumbent Test opener of the Indian team, K L Rahul, and players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna, Jammu and Kashmir played like champions.
The brilliant innings of 88 runs by opener Yawar Hassan, followed by a brilliant hundred by Shubham Pundir, sent the message to the opponents that the J&K team only means business of winning the final and will not return without the trophy.
Then it was the turn of Indian Premier League (IPL) star from Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad, to chip in and play shots all around the park in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stadium. Even after receiving blows on the head and hand, J&K team captain Paras Dogra, along with wicketkeeper-batsman Kanhaiya Wadhawan, further strengthened the grip on the match and took the game out of the hands of the hosts.
Spinning all-rounder Sahil Lotra, along with Abid Mushtaq and tail-enders managed to take the score to 584 runs in the first innings.
Jammu and Kashmir's pace sensation Auqib Nabi Dar also did not disappoint the team and delivered what he had been doing for the last two seasons. His magic deliveries to K L Rahul, Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran gave the hosts a great setback.
He was equally supported by left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar and right-arm medium pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak. But his hunger for more wickets kept increasing, and on Friday, his scalps were century maker Mayank Aggarwal, followed by Shikhar Shetty, making him the highest wicket-taker of the season.
Summing up the J&K bowling attack, former J&K left-arm pacer and current coach of Uttarakhand, Surinder Singh Bagal, told ETV Bharat that J&K bowling has always been the best in the country.
“But our batting used to be below par, which kept us away from this trophy for so many years. This time, every player contributed to the winning cause and performed in whatever way they could. This is a historic and proud moment for all of us, and it will open new avenues for cricket in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
