From Underdogs To Champions, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Takes Big Leap

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: This last day of February of 2026 has been written in golden letters in cricket history as the underdogs and minnows among the giants of the game, Jammu and Kashmir has won the clash of titans and clinched the Ranji Trophy title for the first time in history. They didn't do it on the basis of any luck but sheer hard work and team effort, coupled with superb individual performances coming at the right time from every player when the team needed it the most.

The underdogs defeated all the big names of Indian cricket in their backyard and in all the knock out matches, Jammu and Kashmir conquered wherever they played. Be it defeating the defending champions Madhya Pradesh in quarters finals or mighty Bengal in the semis, the Jammu and Kashmir team has dictated the terms.

Now in the final, the visitors were all over Karnataka from day 1 and never let the hosts get control of the game. Despite having big names of Indian cricket playing from the Karnataka side, including the incumbent Test opener of the Indian team, K L Rahul, and players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna, Jammu and Kashmir played like champions.

The brilliant innings of 88 runs by opener Yawar Hassan, followed by a brilliant hundred by Shubham Pundir, sent the message to the opponents that the J&K team only means business of winning the final and will not return without the trophy.