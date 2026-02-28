Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir Win Maiden Title; Script History On Basis Of First-Innings Lead
Jammu and Kashmir inked a historic moment in the Ranji Trophy, winning the tournament for the first time.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Updated : February 28, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has created history and clinched the maiden title of Ranji Trophy by outplaying Karnataka is all facets of the game in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ground in Hubballi. The team did it by taking the first innings lead, which was enough for the visiting team to get their hands on the trophy. The match ended in a draw, and both teams decided to end the day 5 when J&K was on 324 for four and was crowned champions.
Since day 1 of the five-day final match, J&K took control and kept pushing the Karnataka cricket team out of the final. From the J&K side, after losing Qamran Iqbal early after his wicket was taken by Prasidh Krishna on six runs, opening batter Yawar Hassan's 88 runs, followed by a brilliant 121 runs by elegant Shubham Pundir, gave J&K the start, which gave the visiting team the momentum required.
Captain Paras Dogra scored 70 runs, Abdul Samad managed to add 61 runs, followed by 70 runs by wicketkeeper-batsman Kanahya Wadhawan. Spin all-rounders Sahil Lotra and Abid Mushtaq scored 72 and 28 runs, respectively. Auqib Nabi Dar scored just two runs, whereas Yudhvir Singh Charak scored valuable 30 runs. The number 11 batter, Sunil Kumar, remained not out on one run. The team's total was taken to 584 runs, which put the visitors in a strong position.
After scoring a mammoth 584 runs in the first innings, J&K were required to bowl out the host team below 584 runs to get the most important first innings lead.
Karnataka had the scoreboard pressure, which kept their hopes fading away. Despite having batters who have represented the Indian team and also the current test opener K L Rahul, from Karnataka’s side, J&K pace bowling attack led by Auqib Nabi Dar had the better of them all.
K L Rahul was the first scalp of Auqib Nabi when a brilliant outswinger took a faint edge of his bat and was caught by Kanahya Wadhawan. Rahul scored just 13 runs. After that, left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar took the wicket of the Karnataka team's captain Devdutt Padikkal on 11 runs, followed by Auqib Nabi taking another star Indian batter Karun Nair with a brilliant outswinger, knocking the top of the off stump, which Auqib has termed his best ball of the match.
It was a matter of time before Auqib Nabi struck again and sent back R Smaran. Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, kept playing his shots and managed to score a hundred. He had a partnership with Shreyas Gopal and Kruthik Krishna, but wickets kept falling, which put pressure on him. On day four, Agarwal was hit on his front leg in front of the wickets by Nabi, and his stint on the crease came to an end on his individual score of 160 runs.
The host team was bundled out on 293 runs by the J&K team, and the visitors got the first innings lead of 291 runs, which somehow ensured that they would be crowned champions if the match ended in a draw.
In dismantling the hosts, Baramulla Express Auqib Nabi Dar was the wrecker-in-chief who took a fifer in the final match. He took five wickets in the match and became the leading wicket-taker of the season with 60 wickets.
Jammu and Kashmir didn't enforce the follow-on and decided to bat again. The decision didn't go well as the visitors lost two early wickets in the form of Yawar Hassan and the century maker in the first innings, Shubham Pundir lunch break. But during the second session opener, Qamran Iqbal and captain Paras Dogra steadied the ship and kept scoring runs.
Dogra was dismissed on an individual score of 16, and when J&K had reached 73. The explosive and stylish batsman Abdul Samad joined Iqbal and scored some fast runs. After returning from tea break, J&K lost another wicket, and Samad returned to the pavilion, but after that, Iqbal and Sahil Lotra batted till stumps and took the team total to 186 for the loss of four wickets.
Once the play resumed on day 5, Qamran Iqbal scored a hundred and remained not out on 160 runs in the second innings, followed by Sahil Lotra's 101 runs not out.
Since morning, people of Jammu and Kashmir were glued to the televisions and mobile phones watching the match and checking scores. Once it was declared that J&K had been crowned champions, Jubilation erupted all over the UT and cricketing fraternity, and common people expressed their joy and happiness over this achievement.
Such was the craze of this match that J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had reached Hubballi last night to cheer for the team and enjoyed every moment of the final day while sitting in the stands.