Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir Win Maiden Title; Script History On Basis Of First-Innings Lead

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has created history and clinched the maiden title of Ranji Trophy by outplaying Karnataka is all facets of the game in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ground in Hubballi. The team did it by taking the first innings lead, which was enough for the visiting team to get their hands on the trophy. The match ended in a draw, and both teams decided to end the day 5 when J&K was on 324 for four and was crowned champions.

Since day 1 of the five-day final match, J&K took control and kept pushing the Karnataka cricket team out of the final. From the J&K side, after losing Qamran Iqbal early after his wicket was taken by Prasidh Krishna on six runs, opening batter Yawar Hassan's 88 runs, followed by a brilliant 121 runs by elegant Shubham Pundir, gave J&K the start, which gave the visiting team the momentum required.

Captain Paras Dogra scored 70 runs, Abdul Samad managed to add 61 runs, followed by 70 runs by wicketkeeper-batsman Kanahya Wadhawan. Spin all-rounders Sahil Lotra and Abid Mushtaq scored 72 and 28 runs, respectively. Auqib Nabi Dar scored just two runs, whereas Yudhvir Singh Charak scored valuable 30 runs. The number 11 batter, Sunil Kumar, remained not out on one run. The team's total was taken to 584 runs, which put the visitors in a strong position.

After scoring a mammoth 584 runs in the first innings, J&K were required to bowl out the host team below 584 runs to get the most important first innings lead.

Karnataka had the scoreboard pressure, which kept their hopes fading away. Despite having batters who have represented the Indian team and also the current test opener K L Rahul, from Karnataka’s side, J&K pace bowling attack led by Auqib Nabi Dar had the better of them all.

K L Rahul was the first scalp of Auqib Nabi when a brilliant outswinger took a faint edge of his bat and was caught by Kanahya Wadhawan. Rahul scored just 13 runs. After that, left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar took the wicket of the Karnataka team's captain Devdutt Padikkal on 11 runs, followed by Auqib Nabi taking another star Indian batter Karun Nair with a brilliant outswinger, knocking the top of the off stump, which Auqib has termed his best ball of the match.