Historic! Jammu And Kashmir Register Their First-Ever Ranji Trophy Win Over Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir achieved a seven-wicket win over Delhi, beating them for the first time in the Ranji Trophy.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jammu and Kashmir scripted history on Tuesday as they inked their first-ever victory over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy history at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win marked J and K’s second outright win of the season and propelled them to second place in the Elite Group D standings, just behind Mumbai.
Bowling first, J&K’s pacer Auqib Nabi shone with a fiery spell of 5 for 35, with Vanshaj Sharma (2/57) and Abid Mushtaq (2/30). As a result, Delhi were dismissed for 211 in their first innings.
J and K’s reply was equally commanding. Even after early setbacks, Paras Dogra composed 106, and Abdul Samad’s fluent 85 helped the team overcome the first innings total set by the opposition. Kanhaiya Wadhawan (47) also chipped in with a valuable contribution to help the visitors get to a 99-run lead with a total of 310.
Delhi were on their way to recovery in the second innings, posting 267/5 courtesy of skipper Ayush Badoni’s brisk 72 and Ayush Doseja’s 62. But, just when things were looking good, the innings suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their last five wickets just for 10 runs. Left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma bowled a spell that demolished the opposition with the bowling figures of 6/68.
Qamran Iqbal produced his career-best knock of an unbeaten 133, playing a key role in J and K’s 179/3 and ensuring a historic victory over Delhi in 43 Ranji Encounters. The victory not only demolished Delhi’s dominance but also showed the growing stature of Jammu and Kashmir cricket in the domestic circuit.
J and K will be up against Hyderabad in the Round 5 match at the Hostel Ground, JKCA. They are currently at the top in the Elite Group D with two wins and one loss.