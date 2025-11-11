ETV Bharat / sports

Historic! Jammu And Kashmir Register Their First-Ever Ranji Trophy Win Over Delhi

Hyderabad: Jammu and Kashmir scripted history on Tuesday as they inked their first-ever victory over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy history at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win marked J and K’s second outright win of the season and propelled them to second place in the Elite Group D standings, just behind Mumbai.

Bowling first, J&K’s pacer Auqib Nabi shone with a fiery spell of 5 for 35, with Vanshaj Sharma (2/57) and Abid Mushtaq (2/30). As a result, Delhi were dismissed for 211 in their first innings.

J and K’s reply was equally commanding. Even after early setbacks, Paras Dogra composed 106, and Abdul Samad’s fluent 85 helped the team overcome the first innings total set by the opposition. Kanhaiya Wadhawan (47) also chipped in with a valuable contribution to help the visitors get to a 99-run lead with a total of 310.