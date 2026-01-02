ETV Bharat / sports

Kashmiri Cricketer Faces Police Probe After Palestine Flag Appears On Helmet

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered a preliminary probe after a Kashmiri cricketer appeared wearing a Palestinian flag on his helmet during a private cricket tournament in Jammu. The incident has sparked online outrage and political reactions.

Police said that the cricketer, identified as Furqan Ul Haq of Tangipuna, Pulwama, displayed a Palestine logo on his helmet while playing cricket at KC Door, Muthi, on Thursday.

“In view of the sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications, a 14-day preliminary enquiry under Section 173(3) BNSS has been initiated at Police Station Domana to ascertain the facts, intent, background of the individual, and any possible linkages,” they said in a statement.

A cricketer familiar with the incident said that Furqan represents the local side JK11 against Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Champions League (JKCL) at KC Sports Club in Jammu. The tournament began on December 29, 2025, and is not officially affiliated with the state cricket body.

Furqan Ul Haq was representing local side JK11 (ETV Bharat)

A video clip showing Furqan wearing the helmet circulated widely on social media shortly after the match, triggering strong reactions from users in Jammu and calls for action against the player.

“The video immediately went viral, and many netizens in Jammu demanded action,” the cricketer associated with the tournament said.