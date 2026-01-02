Kashmiri Cricketer Faces Police Probe After Palestine Flag Appears On Helmet
Jammu and Kashmir police have initiated a 14-day preliminary inquiry into the incident after it sparked online outrage and political reactions.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 2, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST|
Updated : January 2, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered a preliminary probe after a Kashmiri cricketer appeared wearing a Palestinian flag on his helmet during a private cricket tournament in Jammu. The incident has sparked online outrage and political reactions.
Police said that the cricketer, identified as Furqan Ul Haq of Tangipuna, Pulwama, displayed a Palestine logo on his helmet while playing cricket at KC Door, Muthi, on Thursday.
“In view of the sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications, a 14-day preliminary enquiry under Section 173(3) BNSS has been initiated at Police Station Domana to ascertain the facts, intent, background of the individual, and any possible linkages,” they said in a statement.
A cricketer familiar with the incident said that Furqan represents the local side JK11 against Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Champions League (JKCL) at KC Sports Club in Jammu. The tournament began on December 29, 2025, and is not officially affiliated with the state cricket body.
A video clip showing Furqan wearing the helmet circulated widely on social media shortly after the match, triggering strong reactions from users in Jammu and calls for action against the player.
“The video immediately went viral, and many netizens in Jammu demanded action,” the cricketer associated with the tournament said.
Following the online backlash, Jammu Police summoned both the cricketer and the tournament organiser, identified as Zahid Bhat, for questioning. Police officials said Furqan was called by Jammu Rural Police to ascertain the circumstances and intent behind displaying the flag during the match.
“The player has been summoned to determine the intent and context of the act,” a police official said. “We are examining all aspects of the event, including whether proper permissions were taken and the role of the organisers.”
“Questioning of the cricketer has been completed for now; further inquiry is underway,” the official added.
Amid growing demands for action, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) distanced itself from the incident, stating that it had no connection with the tournament or the player involved.
“The Jammu and Kashmir Champions League is not organised by the JKCA, and the player is not affiliated with the association,” a JKCA official said. “There is no question of the association initiating any action in this matter.”
The incident also drew a sharp political response. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Jammu MLA RS Pathania termed the episode “unsavoury” and alleged that the cricket ground was being misused for political messaging.
“A local cricketer from Kashmir was seen wearing a Palestinian flag on his cricket helmet,” Pathania said. “This either reflects an attempt to use sport as a platform for promoting a subversive agenda or shows complete obliviousness to India’s official stance. We urge the authorities to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.”
