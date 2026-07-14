ETV Bharat / sports

Jammu and Kashmir Para-archer Sheetal Devi Eyes More Medals For India

Bikaner: Para-archer Sheetal Devi has said that her indomitable willpower, tireless hard work, and self-belief, rather than physical limitations, are the keys to success.

Speaking during a visit to Bikaner, the athlete spoke candidly about her struggles and her ambition to win more medals for India. Born without arms on January 10, 2007, Devi was affected by a rare condition from birth, but she mastered the art of handling a bow using her feet, shoulders, and chin—skills so good that even the world's elite archers marvel at her accuracy.

She said the past three to four years have transformed her life, acknowledging that while the beginning was incredibly difficult, persistent hard work and self-confidence paved the way for her success. Reflecting on her journey, she said that when she stepped into the world of sports, she didn't have a grand goal or a specific award in mind. Her only desire was to win a medal for her country.

"Constant hard work, discipline and faith in myself changed everything, "she told ETV Bharat. Despite receiving several prestigious honours, including the Arjuna Award, her demeanour reflects remarkable humility and simplicity. When asked about her achievements and future goals, she said that her entire focus is currently on the upcoming Asian Games, where she dreams of seeing the Indian tricolour flying high.

Devi recalled that in 2021 she had travelled to Bengaluru for some work, where a woman recognised her talent and encouraged her to pursue a career in sports. Initially, she was presented with options across various disciplines, including archery, running, and swimming. Coaches recognised her unique physical capabilities and began providing her with specialised training.