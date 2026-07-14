Jammu and Kashmir Para-archer Sheetal Devi Eyes More Medals For India
Para-archer Sheetal Devi shares inspiring journey in Bikaner, says winning medals for India remains her biggest dream.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Bikaner: Para-archer Sheetal Devi has said that her indomitable willpower, tireless hard work, and self-belief, rather than physical limitations, are the keys to success.
Speaking during a visit to Bikaner, the athlete spoke candidly about her struggles and her ambition to win more medals for India. Born without arms on January 10, 2007, Devi was affected by a rare condition from birth, but she mastered the art of handling a bow using her feet, shoulders, and chin—skills so good that even the world's elite archers marvel at her accuracy.
She said the past three to four years have transformed her life, acknowledging that while the beginning was incredibly difficult, persistent hard work and self-confidence paved the way for her success. Reflecting on her journey, she said that when she stepped into the world of sports, she didn't have a grand goal or a specific award in mind. Her only desire was to win a medal for her country.
"Constant hard work, discipline and faith in myself changed everything, "she told ETV Bharat. Despite receiving several prestigious honours, including the Arjuna Award, her demeanour reflects remarkable humility and simplicity. When asked about her achievements and future goals, she said that her entire focus is currently on the upcoming Asian Games, where she dreams of seeing the Indian tricolour flying high.
Devi recalled that in 2021 she had travelled to Bengaluru for some work, where a woman recognised her talent and encouraged her to pursue a career in sports. Initially, she was presented with options across various disciplines, including archery, running, and swimming. Coaches recognised her unique physical capabilities and began providing her with specialised training.
Devi recounted undergoing extremely rigorous and demanding training for three consecutive years without a break. After three years of hard work and perseverance, she returned to her native village in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir with international medals.
"Representing India is the greatest honour. My dream is to keep performing at the highest level and contribute more medals for the country," she added.
Devi has achieved many milestones that take many athletes. She made history by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, secured two gold medals and one silver at the Asian Para Games, and won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the World Para Archery Championships. In 2025, the World Archery Federation honoured her with the 'Para Archer of the Year' award.
"Ups and downs, victories and defeats are an inevitable part of life, but we must never stop trying. If a person works hard consistently with complete honesty and dedication, success will surely come their way one day. Do the work with dedication and give it your one hundred per cent," she said.
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